Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops by 69% during July-September period

Over the past three years, Egypt has phased out subsidies on most fuel products as part of an IMF-backed economic reform program. (AFP)
Updated 08 December 2019
Reuters

  • Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies stood at 23.25 billion pounds in same period in 2018
CAIRO: Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies dropped by about 69 percent year on year to 7.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($451 million) in July-September, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Sunday.
Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies stood at 23.25 billion pounds in same period in 2018.
Over the past three years, Egypt has phased out subsidies on most fuel products as part of an IMF-backed economic reform program.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Keeping things in balance

Faisal Faeq

  • The over-compliance will result in cuts of 1.7 million bpd
Brent crude rose above $64 per barrel after OPEC+ producers unanimously agreed to deepen output cuts by 503,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a total 1.7 million bpd till the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The breakdown is that OPEC producers are due to cut 372,000 bpd and non-OPEC producers to cut 131,000 bpd.

Current market dynamics led to this decision as oil price-positive news outweighed more bearish developments in the US-China trade narrative that has weighed on oil prices throughout the year, with US crude exports rising to a record 3.4 million bpd in October versus 3.1 million bpd in September.

OPEC November crude oil output levels at 29.8 million bpd show that producers were already overcomplying with its current 1.2 million bpd output cuts deal by around 400,000 bpd. 

The over-compliance will result in cuts of 1.7 million bpd, especially when Saudi Arabia continues to voluntarily cut more than its share.

This makes the agreed 1.7 million bpd output cuts pragmatic since it won’t taken any barrels out of the market.

It isn’t a matter of OPEC making room in the market for other additional supplies from non-OPEC sources, as OPEC barrels can’t be easily replaced.

Instead, this is about avoiding any oversupply that might damage the global supply-demand balance.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has effectively kept his promise and managed to smoothly forge a consensus among OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

He has also successfully managed the 24-country coalition of OPEC+ including Russia in reaching an agreement.

Despite suggestions otherwise in recent coverage of the Vienna meeting, the deeper cuts announced on Friday have nothing to do with the Aramco IPO. Let’s remember this meeting was scheduled six months ago and the IPO has been in the works for much longer.

The Aramco share sale did not target a specific oil price. If that was a motivating factor it could easily have chosen another time.

