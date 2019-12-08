You are here

Egyptian officials say policeman, militant killed in Sinai

A file photo showing Egyptian army troops in North Sinai. (Reuters)
  • The officials say that the militants attacked a police checkpoint in the town of Rafah
  • No group claimed responsibility for the attack
EL-ARISH: Egyptian officials say a militant attack has killed a police conscript in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.
The officials say that the militants attacked a police checkpoint in the town of Rafah early on Sunday, wounding another two conscripts who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities say that security forces killed a militant, and wounded others, in clashes that followed the assault.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which bares the hallmarks of a Daesh affiliate based in northern Sinai.
Egypt is battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013.

Khatib sees consensus for Hariri returning as Lebanon's PM

Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese businessman Samir Khatib said on Sunday there was a consensus for nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister again to form a new government, speaking after a meeting with Lebanon's top Sunni Muslim religious leader.
The statement spelt the end of Khatib's candidacy for the post which is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite.

