  Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri, professor and undersecretary at King Saud University in Riyadh

Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri is a professor of clinical pharmacy at the King Saud University’s  (KSU) College of Pharmacy in Riyadh and also an undersecretary for planning and development at the university.

Born in Makkah, Asiri graduated from the KSU’s College of Pharmacy. He went on to obtain his master’s degree in hospital pharmacy from North Carolina University, US. Subsequently, he completed several courses in health management at the College of Pharmacy, University of Florida, Gainesville. 

During his stay in the US, he also obtained a certificate of resident pharmacist from North Carolina University Hospital.

He did his Ph.D. in 1997 from the University of Pacific — Stockton, California, US.

He returned to the Kingdom and joined the KSU’s College of Pharmacy in Riyadh as a faculty member. Asiri worked at several positions in the college. He remained dean of the College of Pharmacy for administrative affairs from 2001 to 2004.

He served as the vice dean of the college for academic affairs between 2004 and 2007. 

In 2007, he was appointed dean of the College of Pharmacy. 

He has participated in several local, regional and international conferences. His research papers have been published in several scientific journals.

Asiri participated in the second annual Saudi International Plastic Surgery Conference held in Riyadh. The event focused on the latest trends in health care with a particular reference to plastic surgery.

Saudi jewelry designers reach sales worth SR10m via online shopping

  'Watan mn Dahab' secures visitors against commercial fraud
JEDDAH: Saudi specialists have revealed precautionary measures that should be taken during the purchasing process of jewelry and precious metal at the national competition for gold and jewelry “Watan mn Dahab,” which concluded on Friday at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel. 
Estimated yearly sales of Saudi jewelry designers via online shopping reached SR10 million ($2.7 million), but the experts have still urged caution, and spoke to visitors at the event on how to secure themselves against commercial fraud.  
In the “Jewelry Online Shopping” conference, jeweler Rami Bawajeeh reviewed designers’ needs, such as metals, stones, design, drawing, clarification and description. He also reviewed the importance of learning presentation skills, sales, pricing, and the constant update of information.
He stressed the importance of online shopping, which represents the future of sales in the world of gold and jewelry, and enables new opportunities in e-commerce.
Bawajeeh advised jewelry designers to acquire new skills and experience to keep up with the Saudi market’s developments. He said he expected substantial growth of up to 200 percent in the next five years, amid the electronic transformation in the Kingdom and the spread of social media platforms and modern technologies.  
The supervisor of creative design at the advertising department of the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, Safa Merheb, spoke about creating and designing advertisements for jewelry during a lecture on the topic. She said precious metals required special care to highlight their characteristics, and further attract the public to buy them.
Jewelry designer Effat Bahmeddin presented the international standards for jewelry design during an interactive workshop about “metal formation through drawing and coloring”. She highlighted the fundamental principles recognized for coloring and drawing, and stressed the importance of studying to support talent in order to reach excellence and success in the sector of gold and jewelry.
Chadi Mohammed Al-Mofleh, operation manager at Solitaire Laboratories, spoke about the importance of securing consumers against commercial fraud, through a thorough examination of jewelry, in the “Your Guide to Buying Jewelry” lecture. He spoke about classifying diamonds, processed diamonds, industrial diamonds, precious stones and precious metals.
He addressed how to ensure jewelry’s purity upon purchase, the major components for each piece, and modern techniques used in the diamond and precious stones industry which make the detection of natural stones difficult for experts without the use of sophisticated equipment. He noted the necessity of sending precious stones, diamonds and jewelry to laboratories and issuing a certification to protect the buyer and merchant equally.
Jewelry designer Dalal Al-Aqeel told her success story. She started in 2015 and overcame many challenges to reach an international level, and launch her brand Talida Jewellery. She noted that her goal was to create unconventional jewelry to keep pace with the market and satisfy the desires of women looking for sophistication and excellence.

