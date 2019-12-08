Dr. Youssef bin Abdo Abdullah Asiri is a professor of clinical pharmacy at the King Saud University’s (KSU) College of Pharmacy in Riyadh and also an undersecretary for planning and development at the university.

Born in Makkah, Asiri graduated from the KSU’s College of Pharmacy. He went on to obtain his master’s degree in hospital pharmacy from North Carolina University, US. Subsequently, he completed several courses in health management at the College of Pharmacy, University of Florida, Gainesville.

During his stay in the US, he also obtained a certificate of resident pharmacist from North Carolina University Hospital.

He did his Ph.D. in 1997 from the University of Pacific — Stockton, California, US.

He returned to the Kingdom and joined the KSU’s College of Pharmacy in Riyadh as a faculty member. Asiri worked at several positions in the college. He remained dean of the College of Pharmacy for administrative affairs from 2001 to 2004.

He served as the vice dean of the college for academic affairs between 2004 and 2007.

In 2007, he was appointed dean of the College of Pharmacy.

He has participated in several local, regional and international conferences. His research papers have been published in several scientific journals.

Asiri participated in the second annual Saudi International Plastic Surgery Conference held in Riyadh. The event focused on the latest trends in health care with a particular reference to plastic surgery.