  Vardy hits double in Leicester's 8th straight victory

Vardy hits double in Leicester’s 8th straight victory

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scored two goals against Aston Villa on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 09 December 2019
AP

  • Leicester takes the second-place team within eight points of Liverpool
BIRMINGHAM: Jamie Vardy scored for an eighth straight game for Premier League high-flyer Leicester on Sunday with a double in a 4-1 dismantling of Aston Villa.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans also scored to help Leicester set a new club record of eight consecutive top-flight wins and take the second-place team within eight points of Liverpool.

Jack Grealish did make it 2-1 just before the break but the Foxes were rarely in danger.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are 14 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

“We are up there, we are challenging and playing well,” Evans told broadcaster Sky Sports. “Probably now, today, I think people are starting to talk more about that.

“Coming away from Villa with a really good performance, I think that’s the best Villa team we have played against for quite a while and we had to grind it out and it shows we are capable of getting good results.”

By contrast, Villa is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference after slipping to a fifth defeat in seven games.

Villa was wide open and Leicester should have taken the lead after 10 minutes.

Caglar Soyuncu knocked James Maddison’s deep free-kick back for Evans, who could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Immediately, Villa broke to spurn their own golden chance when Matt Targett crossed for Anwar El Ghazi to hit the bar from six yards. With the chance went Villa’s early hopes and they swiftly lost any grip of the game when Vardy continued his scoring streak in the 20th minute.

Wesley lost the ball and the lively Iheanacho slipped the striker in to race clear and round Heaton. Vardy miscued his kick when preparing to shoot but recovered to tap in, despite Konsa’s efforts on the line.

Vardy is now just three games away from equalling his own Premier League record of scoring in 11 consecutive games.

Villa’s problems were partly of their own making with center back Tyrone Mings unable to cover having already suffered a hamstring injury and the defender was immediately replaced by Bjorn Engels.

Villa could not handle Vardy’s pace and Iheanacho’s movement.

There was a touch of fortune but Leicester deserved to double its lead in the 41st when Maddison crossed and Iheanacho diverted in at the near post.

The Foxes were cruising but Grealish pulled a goal back in first-half injury time when he curled in from 16 yards after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Leicester, though, wasted no time in restoring their two-goal lead four minutes after the break.

Topics: Leicester City Jamie Vardy English Premiere League Aston Villa

Saudi Arabia to host major snooker event for first time

Updated 09 December 2019
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be held in Riyadh from October 4-10
  • The tournament will include all 128 Tour players
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has agreed a deal with World Snooker to host a ranking event for the first time after signing a 10-year deal with the sport’s governing body.
The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters will be held in Riyadh from October 4-10 with total prize money of £2.5 million ($3.29 million) as part of the 2020-21 World Snooker Tour calendar.
Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority chairman Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki said: “This partnership adds further to our hosting of a diverse range of international sports in Saudi Arabia.
“Having held motorsport and boxing events in recent months, and with tennis and equestrian events to follow, we are thrilled to add the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, which will see world-class snooker played in Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2020.”


He added that the GSA aims to provide opportunities for audiences in the Kingdom and the region to “see the world’s best,” with hopes to inspire and encourage more participation in the sport.
The tournament will include all 128 Tour players and the world’s top 32 will enter at the third-round stage, with four local players competing in the first round.
Prince Abdulaziz also said that as part of the agreement, they will work with one of the world’s leading sporting events company to host programs in schools and universities to encourage youth to play snooker. 
World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said on Sunday that snooker has grown to such an extent that they are able to create “exceptional tournaments at this level,” adding that the calendar for the coming year is jam-packed.
“This is a giant leap forward for our sport. We have enjoyed tremendous global expansion over the past decade, particularly in Asia and Europe and we are thrilled to stage a new and momentous tournament in the Middle East,” 
Hearn added: “For the fans in Saudi Arabia, it is a wonderful opportunity to see the best players in the world competing for a huge title. We look forward to working with our partners on delivering a huge event.”
Jason Ferguson, chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said that one of their biggest ambitions is to bring snooker to every corner of the planet.
“This is a step of huge significance. It gives us a firm footprint in the Middle East and we believe this will be the beginning of a boom for our sport in the region.”
Meanwhile, Carlo Boutagy, CEO of CBX, the official event promoter said the agreement between GSA and World Snooker is a great opportunity to bolster the popularity and awareness of snooker at a grass roots level in the Kingdom. 
In cooperation with Matchroom, a sport event promotions company founded by Hearn, CBX will work with schools and clubs throughout the Kingdom to develop snooker as a sport. 
“This competition provides the perfect motivational platform for aspiring snooker players throughout the Kingdom,” said Boutagy.
Saudi Arabia has been hosting major international sporting events as part of its Vision 2030, which aims to transform the Kingdom into a major tourist destination and economic hub.
Last month, the Kingdom launched the Diriyah Season, a month of sports which kicked off with the Formula E and the Diriyah Tennis Cup, featuring eight of the best men’s players on the planet.
It also included the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line and the Clash of the Dunes, which saw Britain’s Anthony Joshua win the world boxing heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz on Saturday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority (GSA) snooker Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki World Snooker

