You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister of foreign affairs receives US envoy to Riyadh

Saudi minister of foreign affairs receives US envoy to Riyadh

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives US Ambassador John Abizaid, at his office in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister of foreign affairs receives US envoy to Riyadh

  • US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid visited Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with a delegation of the US EastWest Institute, which was led by John Hurley. During the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials, they reviewed historical Saudi-US ties and the Kingdom’s stances on different regional and international issues. 

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir John Abizaid Bilateral relations

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with Italian FM in Rome
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Adel Al-Jubeir says terrorism has ‘no religion or race’ in wake of Christchurch attack

Saudi Arabia wins praise for showcasing ancient cultural heritage

Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia wins praise for showcasing ancient cultural heritage

  • It has introduced Saudi and Arab heritage to more than 5 million people across the world
Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Alessandra Capodiferro, director of the National Roman Museum, on Monday, expressed pride that her museum was hosting the exhibition “Roads of Arabia: Masterpieces of Antiquities in Saudi Arabia Across the Ages.”

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah on Nov. 26, has already been hosted by a number of prominent international museums.

Capodiferro praised the international reputation achieved by the exhibition, which features many important artifacts, including hunting gear, weapons, jewelry, utensils made from precious metals, glass, alabaster, ceramics, sculptures and wall paintings — all of which are an expression of local production, trade exchange and cultural contact.

She said that the most important achievements of the research conducted in the Kingdom over the decades by Saudi specialists and archeological missions, including those headed by Italian teams, revealed the rich history of the Arabian Peninsula mentioned in ancient literature. Excavations conducted on these missions have led to the discovery of a significant number of artifacts dating back to several epochs — prehistoric, ancient, Roman Imperial and late antiquity.

The exhibition highlights the successive civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula, and provides examples of cultural interaction between Arab and Roman civilizations. It will continue for three months in Rome, its 17th station. Hosted in the most prominent international museums in European, American and Asian cities, it has introduced Saudi and Arab heritage to more than 5 million international visitors.

Topics: cultural heritage Saudi antiquities Rome

Related

Saudi Arabia
Envoy: Saudi Arabia strives to promote cultural heritage
Saudi Arabia
Cultural event to explore Saudi heritage, civilization

Latest updates

Saudi minister of foreign affairs receives US envoy to Riyadh
Dick Cheney: Upcoming decade bleak if US adopts ‘disengagement’ policy
Saudi Arabia wins praise for showcasing ancient cultural heritage
Saudi reforms lauded for positive effect on ‘1.8 billion Muslims’
Saudi, GCC artists explore relationship between man and architecture

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.