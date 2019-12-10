French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation

You are here

Above, the Morgan Stanley global headquarters in New York City. (AFP0
PARIS: France’s financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley €20 million ($22 million) for market manipulation at the height of the Greek debt crisis.
The Autorite des Marches Financieres said the lender had manipulated French and Belgian bond prices in June 2015 with the aim of causing an “abnormal and artificial rise” in sovereign bond prices and re-selling them for a profit.
Morgan Stanley has denied manipulating markets.

Saudi finance minister reassures public on taxes

RIYADH: Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan pledged that there would be no more taxes or fees introduced in the Kingdom until the social and economic impact of such a move had been fully reviewed.

He was speaking at the 2020 Budget Meeting Sessions, organized by the Ministry of Finance and held in Riyadh on Tuesday, where a number of ministers and senior officials gathered following the publication of the budget on Monday evening.

“There will be no more fees and taxes until after the financial, economic and social impacts have been considered carefully, especially in terms of economic competitiveness,” said Al-Jadaan.

The government expects to generate about SR203 billion in taxes this year – more than 20.5 percent higher than the previous year and more than 10 percent higher than the expected budget for this year. 

Most of that increase has come from taxes on goods and services which rose substantially as a result of the improvement in economic activity over the year.

The reassurances from the minister come as the Saudi budget deficit is estimated to widen to about SR187 billion, next year, or about 6.4 percent of GDP.

