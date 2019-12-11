Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s rights body underscores role of youth in progress

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) called on all member states to bolster their efforts to integrate the role of youth in achieving the goals of sustainable development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday marking the “International Human Rights Day,” the rights body said in order to capitalize on the youth potential, the OIC has proposed a “youth strategy” with particular focus on alleviating poverty, promoting universal education and ensuring gender equality.

It said the energy and creativity of youth are vital for building peace and inclusive societies.

The OIC body stressed the need to invest in the education and character building of the youth for a better future.

The IPHRC, realizing the importance of youth, held its 2019 annual seminar on the subject of “Importance of promoting and protecting the rights of youth for building peaceful democratic societies and sustainable development,” in Tashkent in October.