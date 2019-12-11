You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation's rights body underscores role of youth in progress

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) called on all member states to bolster their efforts to integrate the role of youth in achieving the goals of sustainable development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday marking the “International Human Rights Day,” the rights body said in order to capitalize on the youth potential, the OIC has proposed a “youth strategy” with particular focus on alleviating poverty, promoting universal education and ensuring gender equality.

It said the energy and creativity of youth are vital for building peace and inclusive societies.

The OIC body stressed the need to invest in the education and character building of the youth for a better future.

The IPHRC, realizing the importance of youth, held its 2019 annual seminar on the subject of “Importance of promoting and protecting the rights of youth for building peaceful democratic societies and sustainable development,” in Tashkent in October.

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah bin Mufreh Al-Dhayabi has been the president of Tabuk University since October 2017.

Prior to that, he was the deputy head of educational affairs at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah, where he served in the position for one year. 

He has also been the chairman of the promotion and job competition committee, as well as the safety committee, at Tabuk University since November 2012. 

Al-Dhayabi began his academic career as a lecturer at KAU, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the College of Science. 

He later traveled abroad to pursue his higher education, earning his master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Missouri, US. He obtained his doctorate from the University of Birmingham, UK.

After that, he returned to the Kingdom and joined KAU as an assistant professor. He remained in that position from 2005 to 2010, then served as an associate professor between 2010 and 2014.

Al-Dhayabi is a member of the higher committees for female colleges in the Kingdom and the community colleges higher committee at the Ministry of Higher Education.

He congratulated King Salman on the release of the government’s annual budget for 2020.

“Approximately one-fifth of the budget is allocated to education, which reflects the leadership’s keenness to invest in the human element through education and training ... to open new horizons and job opportunities for Saudi youth and encourage them to invest in the diverse resources in the Kingdom,” Al-Dhayabi said.

