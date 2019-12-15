You are here

  • Home
  • Six winners in Riyadh falcon beauty contest swoop on $800,000 prize

Six winners in Riyadh falcon beauty contest swoop on $800,000 prize

1 / 5
As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. (SPA)
2 / 5
As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. (SPA)
3 / 5
As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. (SPA)
4 / 5
As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. (SPA)
5 / 5
As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v32dc

Updated 15 December 2019
SPA

Six winners in Riyadh falcon beauty contest swoop on $800,000 prize

  • The beauty pageant, or Mazayen competition, was part of the festival’s second edition
Updated 15 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: Six winners were crowned in a falcon beauty pageant at the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival at Malham, north of Riyadh.

The beauty pageant, or Mazayen competition, was part of the festival’s second edition and was judged in two categories — Farkh (birds under 12 months of age) and Qurnass (older than 12 months).

Falconer Khaled Nasser Al-Hajjri won three first places in the Farkh category with his falcons Hasheem, Merheb and Tamam scoring 92 percent, 85 percent and 75 percent, respectively. 

In the Qurnass category, Salem Nasser Al-Hajjri’s falcon Zandan won first place with 92 percent, Sultan Fahd Al-Damer’s falcon Nyoom second place with 81 percent, and Dahy Ali Al-Mansoury’s Al-Qayed third place with 72 percent.

The Saudi Falcons Club had specified seven criteria for winners in the beauty competition, including head and shoulders, upper part of the chest, back, leg and claw, and color. The falcon with the highest score out of 100 was awarded first place in each category. Prize money in the Mazayen competition totaled SR3 million ($800,000) with the winner in each round receiving SR300,000, second place SR200,000 and third place SR100,000.

As part of the beauty contest, the festival will include a final round for the Qurnass category. Competition in the 400-meter Milwah event will continue until Monday.

Decoder

Mazayen competition

It is what they call the falcon beauty pageant held recently at the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh city. The second edition of the contest concluded on Dec. 14, 2019, with six winners named. The pageant is judged in two categories: Farkh (birds under 12 months of age) and Qurnass (older than 12 months).

Topics: Saudi falcons King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival Riyadh beauty pageant

Related

Saudi Arabia
Most beautiful falcons to compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival
Saudi Arabia
King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival takes off in Riyadh

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

Updated 15 December 2019
Hala Tashkandi

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

  • Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one
Updated 15 December 2019
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Renowned Italian restaurant Madeo has opened up in Al-Murabba for Riyadh Season. 

The pop-up has started brightly, and head chef Gianni Vietina invited Arab News to sample the menu and chat about his experience.

Vietina, in Saudi Arabia for the first time, said that he loved the location he had set up in, and was very happy to be opening up in the Kingdom. 

“The location is gorgeous. At night, with all the lights on, the music going, it’s very nice.”

Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one and that the response was even better than he had expected. 

“Like anything new, you have quests, you have problems. Up to now, we’re doing pretty good. We are up and running. We’re comfortable now, which is a shame as we’re leaving pretty soon,” he said.

He added that he would repeat the experience in a heartbeat if he could: “They were nice enough to ask me to stay in Saudi a little longer, but I can’t. I need to go back home. But I would love to come back.”

He said that while he was not planning to open up a permanent restaurant in Saudi Arabia, he would not rule it out completely.  “I’ve been offered options, and friends have offered to show me locations while I’m here, but I can’t do it right now, I just opened a new restaurant two months ago,” he said.

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like.”

Gianni Vietina, Head chef of Madeo

The pop-up’s menu contains most of what the original restaurant offers, including his ever-popular penne amadeo and spaghetti bolognese, with the chefs using a combination of imported and locally sourced ingredients. 

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like,” he told Arab News.

For the pop-up, Vietina has stuck to using halal and alcohol-free ingredients. 

“It was challenging at the beginning. But the bolognese at Amadeo doesn’t contain pork, and I realized after we tried cooking without wine that almost nothing changed. I actually prefer it,” he said.

Madeo is a favorite of Saudis visiting Los Angeles, with Vietina going so far as to describe the restaurant as a “Little Riyadh” on most evenings between July and September. 

He even recognizes some of the customers who have come into the Riyadh pop-up, and always stops over to greet them.

Upon sampling the menu, it’s easy to see why the food at Madeo has remained popular all these years. 

The eggplant parmigiana is a perfect blend of crusty cheese and silky smooth eggplant, with hints of basil and rosemary. 

The bolognese is rich, meaty and decadent, without being too heavy and greasy. And the penne Amadeo, which Vietina has been eating since his childhood, is a timeless classic of crushed tomato, basil, finished off with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano for a creamy, rich flavor.

Topics: Riyadh season Madeo Food

Related

Food & Health
Riyadh eatery reflects on Saudi-Spanish cultural ties
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah eatery, toxic plant closed down

Latest updates

Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake
UK opposition chief Corbyn apologizes for Labour’s worst election debacle
Egypt’s King Salman International University to be completed in 2020
Malaysia to work with UNICEF on polio vaccination in Sabah state
50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.