Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

The Oscar-winning actress has dedicated herself to the refugee crisis. Supplied
Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller join UNHCR’s new campaign supporting refugees

  • UNHCR launched a new social media campaign that calls for everyone to play a role in supporting refugees
  • Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller and Riz Ahmed all feature in the new campaign
DUBAI: On Monday, the UNHCR launched a new social media campaign running across all major platforms that calls for everyone to play a role in supporting refugees. 

The campaign, which coincides with the first-ever Global Refugee Forum, kicked off with a powerful video that features refugees alongside UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors and celebrity advocates including Australian actress Cate Blanchett, American actor Ben Stiller, British actor Riz Ahmed and this year’s Model of the Year Adut Akech, among others. 

Ahead of the Global Refugee Forum, which is taking place in Geneva on Dec. 17, Blanchett penned a heart-warming essay for British Vogue, in which she opened up about her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency and urged everyone to help in aiding displaced people. 

“Displaced people are men, women and children whose lives have been turned upside down by war, who have lost everything and who have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in another country,” wrote the “Ocean’s 8” star.

“Every one of us can play a role, big or small, in helping refugees to thrive in the communities that host them. Every voice, every action, every one of us counts,” she added. 

The Oscar-winner, who has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, has dedicated herself to the refugee crisis, traveling with UNHCR to visit stateless women and children in Lebanon, Jordan and Bangladesh.

 

Saudi Arabia-based DJs set to hit the decks at the MDL Beast Festival

The inaugural edition of MDL Beast Festival will take place in Riyadh from Dec. 19-21. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia-based DJs set to hit the decks at the MDL Beast Festival

DUBAI: MDL Beast announced it will host the inaugural edition of MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, from Dec. 19-21 — and EDM fans are in for a surprise as a host of Saudi Arabia-based DJs are set to take to the decks.

The festival will feature a line-up with 18 global superstar headliners, 28 international dance acts and 24 local and regional performers, including global EDM and DJ stars, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and R3hab, alongside the biggest homegrown Saudi artists, including these names…

Baloo

He describes himself as a “house head” and this Saudi DJ, also known as Ahmad Alammary, has established a unique sound tinged with jazz, disco, tech, and funk notes. He has performed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Beirut, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mykonos, Amsterdam and London.

Cosmicat

A former dentist, this cat-loving DJ is based in Jeddah.

Dish Dash

The Jeddah-based duo is “honored and blessed to be part of (the) @mdlbeast festival. Where we will be performing three days in three different stages with amazing artists from around the world,” according to a post on their Instagram account.

Don Edwardo

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, this DJs childhood was spent in the neighborhoods of a small town in a mountainous area called Ballouneh. His job took him to Saudi Arabia and, to date, he has performed in Beirut, Dubai and Tunisia.

