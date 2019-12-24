You are here

Japan could release Fukushima radioactive water into environment

The Fukushima nuclear plant, above, suffered a meltdown about nine years ago after it was hit by an earthquake-triggered tsunami. (AP file photo)
Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

Japan could release Fukushima radioactive water into environment

  • ‘There is no option (any longer) of simply storing the water for a long period of time’
  • The treated water is currently kept in a thousand huge tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi site
Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese government agency has proposed releasing radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the environment, as storage space runs out.
The plant suffered a meltdown about nine years ago after it was hit by an earthquake-triggered tsunami. About a million tons of contaminated water has built up since then and the tanks that hold it are almost full.
The government’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy on Monday proposed three ways to deal with the water — releasing it into the sea, into the air using vaporization or a combination of the two.
“There is no option (any longer) of simply storing the water for a long period of time,” an agency official said on Tuesday.
An extensive pumping and filtration system is in place at the plant, which each day brings up tons of newly contaminated water and filters out almost all radioactive elements.
The process leaves only tritium, which experts say is only harmful to humans in very large doses.
No decision was taken at Monday’s meeting but “no members voiced opposition to the view that a technically realistic way is discharging the water into the sea or the air,” according to the agency official.
The panel has been discussing how to dispose of the liquid for years and no deadline has been set for it to report to the government.
The radioactive water comes from several different sources, including water used for cooling at the plant groundwater that seeps into the plant daily and rainwater.
Properly filtered Fukushima water could be diluted with seawater and safely released into the ocean without causing environmental problems, the International Atomic Energy Agency argues.
Discharging it into the environment could trigger protests however — not only from local fishermen and farmers but also from neighboring countries.
The treated water is currently kept in a thousand huge tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi site.
Plant operator TEPCO is building more tanks but all will be full by the summer of 2022.

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Updated 24 December 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of flashmob rallies.
Riot police used pepper spray and batons to beat back angry crowds after plainclothes officers made arrests inside Harbor City, a luxury mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.
Hong Kong’s many malls have become regular protest venues as the city convulses from more than six months of increasingly violent rallies pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
The last month has seen a comparative lull in street violence.
But posts on online forums used by more hard-line protesters have called for pop-up demonstrations over the Christmas and New Year period targeting shopping districts.
Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered in Harbor City on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans.
Tensions soon rose when a group of plainclothes police were discovered and surrounded within the sprawling shopping center, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
The plainclothes officers made multiple arrests as the crowds threw objects and heckled them.
Riot police quickly arrived at the scene, one aiming a shotgun at protesters as shops quickly shuttered.
Flashmob rallies formed in at least three other locations on Tuesday night with riot police trying to disperse crowds shouting chants and heckling officers.
A former British colony with a sizeable Christian population, Hong Kong is having a distinctly muted Christmas this year.
Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing’s rule and the semi-autonomous city’s local government.
The months of protest have helped tipped a financial hub already battered by the trade war into recession and sparked intense political polarization.
Christmas Eve is usually a major night for retailers and bars, with key districts pedestrianized.
But police said they would not close roads to traffic this year fearing protesters might use the opportunity to gather.
Hong Kong’s protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.
They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.
Local leader Carrie Lam eventually scrapped the extradition bill but both she and Beijing have refused any further concessions.
Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong’s leader.
The fall-off in violence came after hundreds of hardcore protesters were arrested during a campus siege — and after the pro-democracy camp won a landslide in local elections — last month.
That has given city leaders and police some breathing room. But public anger remains palpable.
Earlier this month a huge crowd of some 800,000 people marched peacefully.
The same group behind that rally have applied for permission to hold a similar march on New Year’s Day.
Nonetheless Beijing has thrown is weight behind Lam and dismissed the movement’s grievances.

Topics: Hong Kong

