You are here

  • Home
  • Pope, Canterbury archbishop send Christmas ‘peace’ wishes to South Sudan

Pope, Canterbury archbishop send Christmas ‘peace’ wishes to South Sudan

Pope Francis meets the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the end of a two day Spiritual retreat with South Sudan leaders at the Vatican, April 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqpyh

Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

Pope, Canterbury archbishop send Christmas ‘peace’ wishes to South Sudan

  • Peace talks over South Sudan’s five-year civil war ended in the capital Juba on Tuesday with no breakthrough
Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

Vatican City: Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Wednesday sent wishes of “peace and prosperity” to South Sudan as negotiations faltered between the African country’s government and rebels.

“We wish to extend to you and to all the people of South Sudan our best wishes for your peace and prosperity... as you strive for a swift implementation of the peace agreements,” the leaders of the Catholic and Anglican churches said in a joint statement.

The spiritual leaders of more than 1.3 billion Christians said they were praying “for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity” in South Sudan.

Peace talks over South Sudan’s five-year civil war ended in the capital Juba on Tuesday with no breakthrough.

Riek Machar, a former South Sudan rebel leader, met President Salva Kiir, his former ally turned foe, to discuss a way forward for the country’s stalled peace process but the meeting ended without ground being made.

The rivals had signed a peace deal in September 2018, largely pausing the bloodshed that began five years earlier in the world’s youngest country when Kiir and Machar fell out.

But since then, the pair have missed two deadlines to form a power-sharing government, a central tenet of a peace deal that international observers fear is in danger of collapsing.

They have until February to iron out key sticking points — namely how to unify their fighters under one army, and agree on the number and boundaries of states.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

World
Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass
World
Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Turkey’s Erdogan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

  • The visit comes as Turkey has ramped up efforts to strike deals with nations on the Mediterranean
  • The visit is the first by a head of state to Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday in a surprise visit for talks with his Tunisian counterpart, his office said, in the first visit by a head of state since Tunisian presidential elections in the autumn.

The visit comes as Turkey has ramped up efforts to strike deals with nations on the Mediterranean, where Ankara has been at odds with Greece over resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus.

Last month, Turkey signed a maritime delimitation agreement with Libya’s internationally recognized government, a move that enraged Greece. Athens says the deal violates international law, but Ankara says it aims to protect its rights in the region and is in full compliance with maritime laws.

In a statement, Erdogan’s office said he was accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his intelligence chief. It provided no further details on the content or purpose of the talks.

The visit is the first by a head of state to Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October, after Tunisian parliamentary elections.

As part of its expanded cooperation with Tunisia’s neighbor Libya, Ankara also signed a military-cooperation deal with Fayez Al-Serraj’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Erdogan has said Turkey may deploy troops in support of the GNA, which has been fighting off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces to the east of the country.

On Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey may need to draft a bill to send troops into Libya and added the parliament was currently working on it.

Ankara’s possible deployment into Libya has also alarmed Russia, which said it was very concerned by such a prospect.

Turkey has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations arms embargo, according to a UN report seen by Reuters last month.

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president
Notre Dame rector: Fragile Paris cathedral might not be saved
Emirates President Kim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June
Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots: news agency
Pope, Canterbury archbishop send Christmas ‘peace’ wishes to South Sudan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.