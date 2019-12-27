You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey to warn Russia over Idlib attacks

Turkey to warn Russia over Idlib attacks

Syrian refugees gather at the Syrian-Turkish border near Suruc, as Ankara warns Europe of a swelling wave of refugees due to increased bombardment by Syrian regime in Idlib province. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crquq

Updated 15 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey to warn Russia over Idlib attacks

  • Russian-backed offensive threatens new refugee crisis, Turkish leader says
Updated 15 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that escalating fighting in Syria’s Idlib province could threaten the country with a flood of Syrian refugees. 

Escalating fighting in the nearby province is likely to be a major focal point of talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin during the Russian leader’s visit to Turkey on Jan. 8.

Erdogan last week warned Europe that Turkey cannot handle a new wave of Syrian refugees fleeing increased bombardment in Idlib. The country already has more than 3.7 million registered Syrian refugees.

More than 80,000 Syrians have fled toward the Turkish border in the past week following a Syrian regime offensive backed by Russian airpower in the Maaret Al-Numan region.

Turkey’s leader told Europe to prepare for a “new wave” of Syrian refugees, saying his country “will not carry the migration burden alone.”

The Syrian offensive is part of Bashar Assad’s strategy to secure the M4 and M5 highways running through Idlib, both key routes connecting the government-controlled cities of Aleppo and Hama with the rest of the country.

“Idlib is the last stronghold of the rebels and extremists, all opponents of the Assad regime,” Sinan Hatahet, an Istanbul-based Syrian analyst, told Arab News.

“For the stability and survival of the Syrian regime, it is important Assad completely destroys it,” he added.  The province is already home to about 3 million people, including many displaced from other parts of Syria.

Hatahet warned that rebels linked with Al-Qaeda could pose a risk of future insurgency in the province. He said that from a Russian perspective, the humanitarian crisis in Idlib offers the Kremlin leverage in its negotiations with Ankara, Brussels and Washington.

Turkey has backed Syrian rebels fighting to oust Assad, while Moscow and Tehran support the regime. A senior Turkish delegation traveled to Moscow on Dec. 23 to discuss the escalating fighting in Syria.

Turkey recently reinforced 12 military observation posts along the border of Idlib following attacks that resulted in the death and injury of its soldiers.

The observation points were established following a September 2018 deal between Russia and Turkey aimed at preventing a regime assault against the rebels. However, the Damascus regime continued its bombardment despite the cease-fire agreement.

FASTFACT

Last Saturday, Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on allowing cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria.

“Turkish observation points do not have a tactical and functional presence anymore because their original objective — observing any regime breach of the cease-fire — failed. It is only a matter of time before Turkey withdraws these posts,” Hatahet said.

Syrian regime forces surrounded a Turkish observation post in Al-Surman on Monday, but there were no clashes.

Navvar Saban, a military analyst at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Istanbul, said that the Russian military escalation in Idlib shows Moscow is determined to achieve its goals.

Saban said that the latest attacks by the regime and Russia are targeting civilians and some rebel groups while ignoring the presence of Al-Qaeda-linked extremists.

“What happens now is an initial attack for an upcoming operation in Syria,” he told Arab News. “There are different scenarios, but the most likely one is that the Russians will take control of the M4 and M5 highways, and won’t care about the rest of the area.”

Last Saturday, Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on allowing cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria. 

The resolution would have extended for one year all cross-border UN-funded aid distributions from Turkey and Iraq to millions of Syrian civilians, especially those in Idlib region and other opposition-held areas of Syria.

Topics: Turkey Russia Syria

Related

Update
Middle-East
Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib
Middle-East
Strikes kill 8 in Syria’s Idlib as Turkey, France urge de-escalation

Palestine govt, Christians slam Israel for insufficient action on church attack

Updated 26 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine govt, Christians slam Israel for insufficient action on church attack

  • The man was spotted by the police when he walked into the church
  • “If the attacker committed a crime he should be sent to jail”
Updated 26 December 2019
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The Palestinian government and church leaders condemned the Israeli police’s handling of an incident on Tuesday — Christmas Day — when a young Jewish man armed with a knife entered the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

A spokesman for the Israeli police, Miki Rosenfeld, told Arab News that the incident was not dangerous and that the man was released without charge after questioning.

“An individual approached the area. He was spotted by the police when he walked into the church. The police removed him and asked him what he was doing, and it became clear from his replies and his behavior that this was an unstable man,” Rosenfeld said. “After he was questioned, he was released.”

Rosenfeld refused to name the man, claiming: “People don’t have the right to know his name because he was not arrested.” Asked if Israeli police would extend the same right of anonymity to Palestinians in similar circumstances, he declined to comment.

Hanna Issa, head of the Islamic Christian Committee for Jerusalem, told Arab News that the police’s actions were insufficient and would cause concern among local Christians and tourists.

“If the attacker committed a crime he should be sent to jail,” Issa said. “If he was mentally ill, he should be sent to a mental hospital. But in either case, he should not (have been) released.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that the perpetrator was released 30 minutes after the incident.

“The church was full of Christian worshipers and tourists; the aim was to terrorize them and to indicate that Christians are not wanted in the occupied Palestinian areas,” the statement claimed.

Palestinian Minister of Tourism Rula May’ah told Arab News that the attack was part of an orchestrated campaign targeting tourism in Palestine. “This is part of a continuous set of attacks by the Israeli occupiers on our people and our holy places, but it will not succeed in affecting tourism to Palestine,” May’ah said, adding that a record 3.25 million tourists visited Bethlehem in 2019.

Rosenfeld insisted that the man armed with a knife posed no threat, and that tourism was unaffected. “Tourism in the area is functioning, thousands are able to visit the church without any problems,” he said.

Dimitri Diliani, president of the Jerusalem-based National Christian Coalition, said he held the Israeli government responsible for the incident, and for the leniency that was shown to the attacker.

“This is a ridiculous claim,” Diliani said of Rosenfeld’s remarks that the incident was not dangerous. “The Israeli police acted to protect a Jewish terrorist. There is clear evidence of Israeli institutional racism and the dehumanization of Palestinians. If (the detained man) was Palestinian, he would have been shot on the spot, even if he didn’t pose a threat — as we have witnessed many times.”

The Foreign Ministry’s statement also questioned whether the man was acting of his own accord or whether he was following someone else’s directives. “Was he sent on purpose at this special time for Christians around the world to hurt Christian tourism in the Palestinian areas?” the statement asked.

Topics: Palestine

Related

Special
Middle-East
Bethlehem prepares for Christmas
World
Pope prays for Middle East peace

Latest updates

Turkey to warn Russia over Idlib attacks
Saudi Human Rights Commission holds training program
Arab coalition completes review procedure
TheFace: Dr. Ebtissam Murshid, Saudi pediatric dentist and special needs advocate
Amlak IPO approved in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.