Man United’s Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during a match between his club and Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Reuters/File)
Updated 28 December 2019
  • The club to play its 2019 final league match on Saturday, just over 48 hours since a comeback win over Newcastle
LONDON: Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest Premier League manager to complain about the “unfair” packed program of fixtures over Christmas and New Year.

United play their final league match of 2019 against Burnley on Saturday, just over 48 hours since competing a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle.

Those matches form part of a sequence of seven games in 21 days that is hard to square with modern notions of rest and recovery.

But such is the commercial appeal of the traditionally congested program that change does not appear likely anytime soon, even though Jurgen Klopp, the manager of runaway leaders Liverpool said recently it was a “crime” for teams to have to play on both Dec. 26 and 27.

“I don’t think it is fair on the boys at all,” said United manager Solskjaer.

“I don’t think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

“But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One — the game was over after 45 minutes. Two — we are young,” the former United striker added.

“We have a great chance against Burnley to perform at the best level because our boys, when you are 23, which is the average age of the outfield starting players (against Newcastle), that will make it easier for us to recover than Burnley, for example. I think.

“They played until the end against Everton. We were done after 45 minutes and used the second half as recovery.

“But it is not fair, especially when a game at Watford has just gone and there will be a game New Years’ Day.

“Two games in three days is possible once in a while but not when it is as tight as this.”

The Norwegian, asked if English football might change its ways, replied: “You are a traditionalist country. You like your traditions. I can’t see it being changed, no. But it should be.”

As for how he coped during his playing days, Solskjaer jokingly said: “It was easy for me. I was on the bench all the time! I never played 90 minutes twice in three days.

“Maybe I did one year. I scored against Villa and Ipswich. You have to look after yourself.

“You have to eat the right things, drink the right things, sleep well.”

Separately, United midfielder Paul Pogba decided to make a personal protest against racism following the ongoing “ignorance” demonstrated at football stadiums throughout Europe.

“No to racism” and “We are one” read the wristbands that Pogba asked his teammates to join him in wearing before the match, with the World Cup winner then presenting his to a young fan in the crowd.

Head ton leads Australia to dominant position

Head ton leads Australia to dominant position

MELBOURNE: Travis Head signaled his coming of age as a test batsman by scoring a crucial century in Australia’s first innings of 467 before New Zealand lost two wickets late on the second day of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Head made 114 and shared a vital 150-run partnership with skipper Tim Paine to tilt the game firmly in Australia’s favor and then its quick bowlers ousted opener Tom Blundell (15) and World No.3-ranked batsman Kane Williamson for 9 to leave the tourists in a shaky position at 44-2 off 18 overs at stumps on Friday.

After scoring seven previous half-centuries, Head was able to shrug off the tag of being wasteful by converting a good start into a century, but not before Neil Wagner (4-83) had again bounced out Steve Smith (85) before lunch and trapped Paine lbw for 79 just after tea. It was Paine’s highest score in his 18 tests as captain.

Mitchell Starc fell for one in the following over, with Head on 99, still seeking the second test century of his 16-match career.

The stylish left-hander settled his nerves as he calmly reached the milestone two balls later with a boundary to backward point. Head took off his helmet and raised both arms in triumph to the large appreciative crowd, likely putting to an end recent speculation over his place in the side.

“I had a good sense that I was playing (this match) so I didn’t read too much into it,” said Head, who scored 56 and 5 in the first test against New Zealand in Perth earlier this month, but made the most of his opportunity in Melbourne.

“Over time you get a little bit more mature,” he said. “(Today) was about making sure that I go on. Going on with it was nice.”

The batsman gave credit to Paine for his positive stroke-play in their 150-run partnership for the 6th wicket which swayed the momentum strongly toward the hosts.

“It helped that Tim came out and struck the ball as well as he did,” Head said. “Tim plays the hook shot and pull shot extremely well. ”It took a lot of pressure off me and the partnership was fantastic.”

Head, who had many uncomfortable moments against New Zealand’s short-pitched bowling tactics, was caught at cover off Wagner’s bowling for 114 off 234 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, as Australia lost 5-33 chasing quick runs.

Australia had resumed Friday well-set at 257-4, but for the third consecutive innings this series, Smith couldn’t manage a Wagner short ball and was out for 85, denying the star batsman the chance to become the first player to score a fifth consecutive test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After bowling 60 overs in the Perth test, claiming 4-92 and 3-59, Wagner again underscored his burgeoning reputation for persistence and athleticism with another four wicket haul from 38 overs in Melbourne.

“One of my strengths is to run in and bowl long spells,” Wagner said after play on Friday. “We might not be the quickest on the radar but we are definitely some of the fittest bowlers going around and can back up, over after over, keep running in and really try our hardest.

“I’m pretty proud of our group that we just kept fighting.”

