You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Sheung Shui was the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in June. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzpe5

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

  • The protests happened near a boundary with the mainland
  • The wave of protests began in June over a proposed China extradition law
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting, “Liberate Hong Kong!” and “Return to the mainland!”
Police in civilian clothes with clubs tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters.
Some shoppers argued with police in olive fatigues and helmets who blocked walkways in the mall.
Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances.
The proposed law was withdrawn but protesters want the resignation of the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, and other changes.
Protesters complain Beijing and Lam’s government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.
On Saturday, some merchants in the Sheung Shui mall wrapped orange tape around kiosks or partially closed security doors in shops but most business went ahead normally.
Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland.
Sheung Shui was the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in June.
Earlier this week, protesters smashed windows in shopping areas over the Christmas holiday. Some fought with police.
A total of 336 people, some as young as 12, were arrested from Monday to Thursday, according to police. That brought the total number of people arrested over six months of protests to nearly 7,000.
Protesters have damaged subway stations, banks and other public facilities.
Earlier this month, opposition candidates won a majority of posts in elections for district representatives, the lowest level of government.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests
World
Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes

Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
AP

Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes

  • A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning
  • The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground during takeoff
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
AP

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan said Saturday.
A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning, several minutes after departing from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital.
The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground, with its tail striking the runway twice during takeoff.
Residents of Almaty were continuing to bring flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial near the airport entrance and 49 people injured in the crash were still hospitalized.
Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said Saturday that the investigation of the tragedy was underway. Police are analyzing documents, audio and video recordings related to the crash, questioning officials and passengers and inspecting the airport’s infrastructure.
The Ministry of Industry also said that the plane’s flight recorders would be passed on to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for examination and analysis.

Topics: aviation Kazakhstan Almaty

Related

Update photos
World
Passenger plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
World
Scores dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Latest updates

Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes
Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival returns for its 22nd edition
Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea — Coast Guard
Survey finds financial awareness among Saudi youth
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.