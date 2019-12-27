You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen said among those 336 people detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and minors as young as 12. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n47a8

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

  • Those detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and minors as young as 12
  • Protesters, some donning Santa Claus hats, battled police over the holiday
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer, an official said Friday.
Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that those detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and minors as young as 12.
The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.
Protesters, some donning Santa Claus hats, battled police over the holiday as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to continue into the new year.
Kwok condemned what he called attacks on ordinary citizens at shopping centers and restaurants and vandalism of public infrastructure including subway stations, banks and the electrical grid.
“Their scheme is to silence those who hold dissenting views and to terrorize the public. Whoever disagrees with their violence will be met with violence,” Kwok told reporters.
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows in shopping areas, while police responded with tear gas and arrests.
The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of dissipating following an overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.
The Christmas disruptions also raise concerns for the New Year holidays to follow and the longer Lunar New Year vacation in late January, a time that has led to violence and unrest in Hong Kong in the past.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets
World
Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Bushfire smoke hides Australia’s ‘Three Sisters’, tourists photograph billboard

Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

Bushfire smoke hides Australia’s ‘Three Sisters’, tourists photograph billboard

  • The Blue Mountains bushfires, which have been burning for weeks, have led to a sharp drop in tourist numbers which is hurting local businesses
  • Deadly bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares in five states since September
Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tourists visiting a world heritage site in mountains west of Sydney were forced to take photos of a billboard showing “The Three Sisters” rock formation on Friday as smoke from bushfires blanketed the attraction.
“The Three Sisters” in the Blue Mountains represent three sisters who, according to Aboriginal legend, were turned to stone.
“It’s unbelievable. We were really looking forward to seeing the view and I’ve always wanted to see the Blue Mountains. Such a shame that when we came ...,” English tourist Lewis Casey told Reuters.
The Blue Mountains bushfires, which have been burning for weeks, have led to a sharp drop in tourist numbers which is hurting local businesses.
“We’re all affected by the lack of tourists,” said small business owner Lynne Curan in the Blue Mountains.
“I am doing about a third of what I would normally do at this time of year,” Curan added.
“And I think that’s the same for everyone. No matter whether it’s retail, hotel, AirB&B, whatever, we’re all way down. Everyone’s canceled, no one’s coming up here and yeah, everyone’s suffering.”
Deadly bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states since September, dwarfing the terrain burnt by fierce fires in California during 2019.
Australia’s environment minister estimated on Friday up to 30 percent of koalas may have died from bushfires on the New South Wales state’s mid-north coast.
Firefighters fighting more than 100 bushfires are bracing for more “extreme heatwave conditions” early next week.

Topics: Australia

Related

World
‘Catastrophic’ conditions as bushfires rage in Australia
World
Smoke haze settles over Australian capital as bushfires burn

Latest updates

Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests
Saudi Rising: The year in film
Turkey unveils $3.7-billion domestic electric car project
J.J. Abrams finds formula to succeed with ‘Rise of Skywalker’
Looking back at 2019’s best videogames

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.