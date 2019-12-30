You are here

Philippines’ Duterte tells troubled media conglomerate owners to sell out

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • The mercurial leader has a rocky relationship with the media, especially with those critical of his bloody anti-narcotics campaign
  • ABS-CBN is the country’s largest media conglomerate with dozens of local and national radio and television stations covering news, entertainment and public affairs
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told owners of a media conglomerate that has drawn his ire to sell the company ahead of the network’s franchise expiry.
The mercurial leader has a rocky relationship with the media, especially with those critical of his bloody anti-narcotics campaign, and he has threatened numerous times to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp.
“This ABS, your contract will expire, and you try to renew. I don’t know what will happen to you,” Duterte said in a speech before earthquake victims in the southern province of North Cotabato.
The broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN, the country’s largest media conglomerate with dozens of local and national radio and television stations covering news, entertainment and public affairs, will expire in March 2020.
“If I were you, just sell it,” Duterte said of the network, which he had accused of not airing his paid advertisement during the presidential race in 2016.
A bill to extend its license is pending in congress, which is dominated by Duterte’s allies.
ABS-CBN did not immediately respond to request for comment on a public holiday.
Duterte, in numerous public speeches, has lashed out at the media, while his office has at times accused media companies of bias or distorting his statements.
The Philippine leader enjoys a high approval rating and is wildly popular on social media. His supporters, including bloggers, fiercely defend him and his policies, and have targeted journalists.

Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

Updated 30 December 2019
AP

Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

  • Of the 14 fatalities in the predawn attack in Jawzjan province, 13 were members of a pro-government militia and one was a policeman
  • The US military said that 30 Taliban fighter were killed across the country and several other insurgents detained
Updated 30 December 2019
AP

KABUL: The Taliban targeted a pro-government militia compound in northern Afghanistan before dawn on Monday, killing 14 members of the Afghan security forces, a local official. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came even as Taliban officials told The Associated Press just hours earlier that a temporary, nationwide cease-fire has been agreed upon among their council leaders. It wasn’t clear when the cease-fire would go into effect.
Of the 14 fatalities in the predawn attack in Jawzjan province, 13 were members of a pro-government militia and one was a policeman, said Abdul Maroof Azer, the governor’s spokesman.
Five other militiamen were wounded and two are missing, according to Azer. He said reinforcements later managed to reach the area and that the compound is now firmly back under government control.
Meanwhile, the US military in its daily report of overnight military operations with Afghan forces said that 30 Taliban fighter were killed across the country and several other insurgents detained.
The Taliban have intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days. They targeted a local militiamen compound in northern Takhar province on Sunday, killing at least 17 Afghan militiamen. On Friday, at least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in southern Helmand province.
Last Monday, an American soldier was killed in combat in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces there. Also last week, a Taliban attack on a checkpoint killed at least seven Afghan army soldiers in northern Balkh province. Another six Afghan troops were killed in the same province Thursday in an attack on an army base.
The Taliban today control or hold sway over half of the country and, along with IS, stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces and Afghan government officials. Scores of civilians die in the cross-fire. The insurgents are at their strongest point in the 18-year war, America’s longest conflict.
A cease-fire had been demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed. A peace deal would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.
The White House said it would have no comment on the cease-fire reports. The Taliban did not specify the duration of the cease-fire, though it was suggested the truce would last for 10 days.
The US wants any peace deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

