Somalia’s Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly bombing

Somalis mourned the deaths of so many young people in a country trying to rebuild itself after decades of conflict. (File/AFP)
NAIROBI, Kenya: Somalia’s homegrown extremist rebels, Al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for a truck bomb in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed at least 79 people last week, including many students.

The claim of responsibility was made by the group’s spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage in an audio post on pro-al-Shabab websites. Al-Shabab, which is allied to Al-Qaeda, carries out frequent bombings in the capital.

Rage said the bombing targeted a “hostile Turkish convoy” near a busy checkpoint at an entrance to the city. Two Turkish brothers were among the dead and

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, the second worst bombing in Somalia’s history.

The explosion came at rush hour Saturday as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. Most of those killed were university and other students returning to class.

Somalis mourned the deaths of so many young people in a country trying to rebuild itself after decades of conflict.

At least 125 people were wounded and hundreds of Mogadishu residents donated blood in response to desperate appeals.

Some analysts had said that Al-Shabab would not claim responsibility for the bomb, as it would make the rebels unpopular with Somalis who want peace and stability.

Somalia’s worst bombing killed more than 500 people in Mogadishu in October 2017. It is widely suspected that Al-Shabab carried out that bombing but did not claim responsibility because of widespread public anger over the carnage.

Al-Shabab is now able to make its own explosives, its “weapon of choice,” United Nations experts monitoring sanctions on Somalia said earlier this year. The group had previously relied on military-grade explosives captured during assaults on an African Union peacekeeping force.

The attack raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country’s security in the coming months from the multinational African Union force.

Years of conflict and Al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, shattered Somalia, which is home to more than 12 million people.

The Horn of Africa nation has been trying to rebuild since establishing its first functioning transitional government in 2012. Al-Shabab was pushed out of the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities several years ago by the regional African force but still carries out suicide attacks across Somalia.

CHICAGO: Saudi Arabia joined US Arabs and Muslims on Monday in condemning a machete attack in a rabbi’s home in New York.

“Houses of worship are meant to be a safe refuge. Those who desecrate them by committing violent or hateful acts attack all humanity,” said a spokesman for Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi Ambassador to the US.

Five people suffered serious stabbing injuries when a man wielding a machete burst into Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, a small town north of New York City, during a Hanukkah religious celebration on Saturday night.

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in court on Sunday on five charges of attempted murder. His friends and family said he suffered from mental illness.

US Muslim community leaders declared: “An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us,” in a joint statement with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations in Washington, expressed “the solidarity of American Muslims with the Jewish community in New York and nationwide. No member of any religious, ethnic or minority community should be made to feel unsafe in the streets or in their own homes.”

The Association of Muslim Police also denounced the attack. “An attack on the Jewish community in New York is an attack on all communities,” it said. “We stand together with … the Jewish community. Faith brings communities together, hate will never prevail.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Judaism Hate Crime

