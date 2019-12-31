You are here

World prepares to welcome 2020 with energetic New Year’s Eve celebrations

Sydney has kicked off its celebrations with an early fireworks show. (AFP)
Australia is one of the first few countries to celebrate the new year. (AFP)
World prepares to welcome 2020 with energetic New Year’s Eve celebrations

  • Major cities of the world will show off their own versions of New Year’s Eve celebrations
DUBAI: The world has started ringing in the New Year, with cities around the globe gearing up for their moment of attention with fireworks, music, and hi-tech lightshows.

One of the first countries to welcome 2020 was New Zealand, which started its midnight celebrations by lighting up its iconic Sky Tower in Auckland, while fireworks erupted above the Kiwi skyline.

Other major cities of the world will show off their own versions of New Year’s Eve celebrations, including Dubai, where the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa – will take the center stage as hundreds of thousands flock to the iconic tower.

Meanwhile in Australia, Sydney kicked off its celebration with an early fireworks show at 9 p.m. local time.




New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the traditional early family fireworks show. (AFP)

Almost nine hours ahead of most Gulf countries, its skies will light up again for the main midnight event which will happen at 1 p.m. GMT:

Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai

Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet is making its Dubai debut. Supplied
Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai

  • The famed Georgian production is coming to the UAE for the first time
  • There will be three shows held between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4
DUBAI: Since the Dubai Opera famously opened its doors in 2016, the Zaha Hadid-designed building has brought a number of entertaining and mesmerizing shows to the Middle East. Among them: ‘The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Nutcracker” and most recently, a hologram concert of the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. Now, the latest production to join the Dubai Opera’s inimitable lineup of performances is Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet.

Formed in the capital city of Tblisi in 1945 by celebrated dancers Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili, the renowned ensemble of dancers is making their UAE debut on Friday with three shows spread across Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, in case you are unable to make the first viewing.

The show includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics. Supplied

Often described as the “greatest dance in the world,” the show, which is orchestrated by the founders’ son Tengiz Sukhishvili, includes a spectacular mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics, performed by 100 dancers on stage, whose costumes were created specifically by Simon Virsaladze — one of the country’s leading designers of ballet, film and operas.

The company previously held a show at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman. 

