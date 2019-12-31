World prepares to welcome 2020 with energetic New Year’s Eve celebrations

DUBAI: The world has started ringing in the New Year, with cities around the globe gearing up for their moment of attention with fireworks, music, and hi-tech lightshows.

One of the first countries to welcome 2020 was New Zealand, which started its midnight celebrations by lighting up its iconic Sky Tower in Auckland, while fireworks erupted above the Kiwi skyline.

Other major cities of the world will show off their own versions of New Year’s Eve celebrations, including Dubai, where the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa – will take the center stage as hundreds of thousands flock to the iconic tower.

Meanwhile in Australia, Sydney kicked off its celebration with an early fireworks show at 9 p.m. local time.







New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the traditional early family fireworks show. (AFP)



Almost nine hours ahead of most Gulf countries, its skies will light up again for the main midnight event which will happen at 1 p.m. GMT: