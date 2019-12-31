You are here

Saudi desert rally champ gearing up for 'indescribable' Dakar race experience

Saudi desert rally champion Ibrahim Al-Muhanna said the thrill of taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time, was “indescribable.” (Supplied)
Saudi desert rally champion Ibrahim Al-Muhanna said the thrill of taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time, was “indescribable.” (Supplied)
Saudi desert rally champion Ibrahim Al-Muhanna said the thrill of taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time, was “indescribable.” (Supplied)
Saudi desert rally champion Ibrahim Al-Muhanna said the thrill of taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time, was “indescribable.” (Supplied)
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi desert rally champion Ibrahim Al-Muhanna said the thrill of taking part in the 2020 Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time, was “indescribable.”

The 42nd edition of the grueling desert race, running from Jan. 5 to 17, will see participants start in Jeddah and pass through locations such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Riyadh and Qiddiya.

The 53-year-old driver said: “The feeling of being able to participate as a Saudi in Dakar Rally is indescribable. I have participated in many rallies before, but this is the top rally in the world.”

Al-Muhanna is looking forward to the challenge, alongside co-driver Osama Al-Sanad and mechanic Raed Abo Theeb, in a Mercedes Unimog 500. “It’s a true test of one’s commitment to the sport and their adventurous spirit, their patience and durability.

“It tests not only the driver, but their whole team. Maintenance, support, everyone goes through the ring of fire and comes out on the other side stronger, and a better team,” he added.

However, it will not be Al-Muhanna’s first Saudi rally. “I have participated in other rallies in Saudi Arabia, such as the Saudi Toyota Desert Rally, where I won the championship in the T4 truck category.

“The number of rallies I have participated in will be 139 after Dakar. I would have liked Dakar to be a unique number at 140 but I couldn’t find another rally to participate in before it. But we are aiming for Hail Rally to be number 140.”

Considering that Al-Muhanna only started training to become a rally driver in 2007, and participated in his first world championship in 2008, it is an impressive feat.

He described the Kingdom as the perfect location for the famous event, which would be a big motivator for Saudis too. “I think this is a great opportunity for Saudis who want to participate in a rally, and I think that the geography of Saudi Arabia really sets the scene for a great rally. The variety of locations and backdrops will make for a very exciting atmosphere.”

Al-Muhanna pointed out that he could not have achieved his success without considerable support. “I want to thank the General Sports Authority, and in particular Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (the authority’s chairman). I also want to thank my sponsors Zeej Print, Nana Direct, and Taqarub, and of course the Security Forces Officers Club,” he said.

On his preparations for the Dakar event, he added: “We have worked hard to ensure that our truck is up to the safety standards required by Dakar Rally. Our truck has been tested and passed every inspection, so it’s definitely ready to take on Dakar.”

Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club and the striker of Saudi club Al-Nassr were among the recipients of 17 awards presented during the 11th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday night.

The Riyadh-based Al-Hilal football club was awarded Best Arab Club of the Year while the Al-Nassr Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah clinched the accolade for Best Arab Player.

The awards were in recognition of the football stars in the region by the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in cooperation with Kooora.

“The global success of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards over the years is tangible proof of how the football industry has grown exponentially in every aspect in the Middle East. Through these awards, we aim to motivate and inspire athletes, both young and young at heart, men and women, as well as all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, always giving the best of themselves for the continuous expansion of this wonderful sport that is football,” said Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Hilal were the winners of the AFC Champions League for the third time in 2019, equalling the record of the Korean club Pohang Steelers in Asia’s premier club competition.

Hamdallah won the Saudi Professional League with his club, and has been awarded a number of individual prizes during the course of the 2018-2019 season: the Saudi Professional League Golden Boot, the Saudi Professional League Player of the Season and the Saudi Professional League Top Scorer.

The glittering ceremony also saw Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo honored for the sixth time as Best Men’s Player of the Year in acknowledgement of his success during the season, winning in Italy with Juventus FC (Serie A) and in Europe with Portugal (UEFA Nations League).

Sharing the stage in Dubai to receive an award dedicated to the best athletes at the international level was English champion Lucy Bronze, who was named Best Women’s Player of the Year.

After a stellar season with Olympique Lyonnais, which can count four prizes in its trophy cupboard for 2019 — French Championship, French Cup, Trophee des Championnes (France) and UEFA Women’s Champions League (Europe) — Bronze enters into the history of Globe Soccer as the first holder of the prize dedicated to women in football.

The following are the 17 awards presented at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards:
1. Best Academy of the Year: AFC Ajax and S.L. Benfica
2. Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes
3. Best Club of the Year: Liverpool FC 
4. Best Coach of the Year: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC) 
5. Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Alisson Becker 
6. Best Men’s Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo
7. Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City F.C. and SAP
8. Best Referee of the Year: Stephanie Frappart
9. Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, Portugal’s national team)
10. Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid)
11. Best Women’s Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze
12. Best Young Arab Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi
13. Kooora — Best Arab Club Award: Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
14. Kooora — Best Arab Player Award: Abderazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia)
15. Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Note: There are two winners for Best Academy of the Year and Player Career Award.

