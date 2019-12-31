Manila calls for 'swift justice' over death of Filipino worker

MANILA: The Philippines has strongly condemned the reported killing of another Filipino worker in Kuwait, allegedly by her employer’s wife.
According to reports, the victim, Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, 26, from Norala, South Cotabato, died of injuries after being taken to hospital by her male employer.
The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Manila, Musaed Saleh Ahmad Al-Thwaikh, to convey the government’s “outrage over the seeming lack of protection” offered to Filipino workers in the Gulf state.
Continuing violence and abuse violates a May 2018 agreement to protect more than 250,000 Filipino workers in Kuwait, the department said.
Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. told the Kuwaiti envoy that Manila wanted “swift prosecution” of the perpetrators.
“The friendship between your country, which gives our people jobs they cannot find at home, and our people, whose faithful service make the life of your people easier, depends on justice being done for the murdered maid,” Locsin said.
“I beg you, give her justice,“ he said.
Locsin also warned that the Philippines “will go after the Filipino recruiters and government officials who put her in harm’s way.”
The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is working with Kuwaiti authorities to investigate the latest attack.
Philippines Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III also condemned what he described as the “violent death” of Villavende at the hands of her Kuwaiti employer.
The labor department’s Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will provide financial assistance to Villavende’s family.
In May, migrants’ rights advocates called on Manila to review an agreement with Kuwait following the murder of Filipino worker Constancia Dayag by her employer.
The Philippines and Kuwait faced a diplomatic crisis after the killing of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in February 2018.
After Manila imposed a ban on Filipino workers in the Gulf state, Kuwait ordered the Philippines ambassador to leave the country and recalled its own envoy.
The dispute ended after the two countries signed an agreement offering protection to Filipino workers.
Manila calls for 'swift justice' over death of Filipino worker
https://arab.news/jhfgm
Manila calls for 'swift justice' over death of Filipino worker
- Continuing violence and abuse violates a May 2018 agreement to protect Filipino workers in Kuwait
MANILA: The Philippines has strongly condemned the reported killing of another Filipino worker in Kuwait, allegedly by her employer’s wife.