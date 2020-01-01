You are here

  • Home
  • Going, going Ghosn: Japan shocked by ex-Nissan chief’s New Year escape

Going, going Ghosn: Japan shocked by ex-Nissan chief’s New Year escape

Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of Ghosn, speaks to reporters in Tokyo. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5y3hh

Updated 01 January 2020
Khaldon Azhari

Going, going Ghosn: Japan shocked by ex-Nissan chief’s New Year escape

Updated 01 January 2020
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The year ended with a bang in Japan, but not because of fireworks. It was the shock of disgraced Nissan president Carlos Ghosn fleeing the country in secret that left everyone, including his defense team, open-mouthed.

Daily newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun quoted Lebanese military sources as saying that the former car boss had hidden in a wooden box aboard a plane for his escape. 

Ghosn announced in a statement that he was in Lebanon, with a crowd gathering outside the country’s embassy in Tokyo’s ritzy Roppongi district. Reporters tossed aside their holiday plans to document the latest twist in a stunning corporate scandal. 

The businessman was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, accused of under-reporting his salary by tens of millions of US dollars, deferring some of his pay and failing to declare this to shareholders. 

Prosecutors also allege he attempted to get Nissan to cover millions more in personal foreign exchange losses during the 2008 financial crisis, and that he transferred money from Nissan funds to a dealership in Oman and skimmed sums for personal use.

Ghosn denies all the charges against him, and has railed at the Japanese justice system.

Reporters from wires, newspapers and TV networks got no reply to repeated rings of the
embassy intercom.

One man was seen leaving the building but only said “no comment” to the assembled media. 

A Japanese news website, iPage, explained why Ghosn had fled to Lebanon. The businessman was born in Brazil but grew up in Lebanon, where he is loved by many and a hugely popular figure. 

It also said that, after his arrest in Nov. 2018, signs were seen in Beirut proclaiming: “We Are All
Carlos Ghosn.”

Daily newspaper Mainichi Shimbun quoted a former immigration inspector who ruled out a normal departure from Japan or or getting a border control notification about Ghosn.

He said those on bail needed court permission to leave the country. “It is difficult to imagine whether the notification from the relevant organization was overlooked or the notification itself was missing,” he was reported as saying, adding that immigration control was required even in the case of private jet usage. 

“We have to check whether there are any mistakes in the procedures for confirming whether or not there is a person who should depart at the time of immigration control, and for cooperation between ministries and agencies.”

There was widespread shock at how Ghosn was able to leave the country at all, given that three of his passports were with his defense team, leading some to conclude that he had either left with a fake passport or a new one.

His lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, was quoted as saying: “I don’t know much more than the press. I’m also surprised and embarrassed by this unforgivable act.” He also confirmed that Ghosn’s flit was contrary to bail conditions.

The economic daily Nikkei said that Japan’s trial of the century had fizzled out now that Ghosn
had gone.

Japanese criminal law normally does not allow a defendant to be tried in absentia except in limited circumstances — but these do not apply to the Ghosn case.

Nikkei quoted former prosecutor Yoji Ochiai as saying that Ghosn should not have been granted bail in the first place, seeing as how he was denying all charges and did not have a base in Japan. “This was the court’s mistake,” he added.

People involved in the case had suggested that a trial could begin as soon as April 2020, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Japan Lebanon

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Fugitive auto boss Carlos Ghosn ‘entered Lebanon legally’
Media
Mixed reaction on social media in Lebanon to Carlos Ghosn's arrival
Exclusive
World
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources
Update
Middle-East
Ghosn flies to Lebanon, blasts ‘rigged’ Japanese justice

Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront

Updated 01 January 2020
AP

Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront

  • About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months
  • Australia’s annual wildfire season peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer
Updated 01 January 2020
AP

PERTH, Australia: Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions and killed at least two people while more property along the country’s east coast fell victim to a devastating fire season.
About 4,000 residents in the southeastern town of Mallacoota in Victoria state fled toward the water Tuesday morning as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire toward their homes. Smoke filling the sky shrouded the town in darkness before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.
About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 homes destroyed. Nearly 100 fires were burning across the state of New South Wales, which is home to Sydney.
Australia’s annual wildfire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. Record-breaking heat and windy conditions triggered devastating wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states in September.
New South Wales state Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said this wildfire season is the worst on record and painted a bleak long-term picture.
“We’ve seen extraordinary fire behavior,” he said Tuesday. “What we really need is meaningful rain, and we haven’t got anything in the forecast at the moment that says we’re going to get drought-breaking or fire-quenching rainfall.”
The wildfire crisis has reignited debate about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has taken enough action on climate change. Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.
Morrison, whom critics have deemed a climate change skeptic, conceded earlier this month that “climate change along with many other factors” has contributed to the wildfires.
The prime minister took criticism for going on a family vacation to Hawaii in December during the crisis. He eventually cut his trip short and publicly apologized.
Late Tuesday, Mallacoota was saved by changes of wind direction, but authorities said “numerous” homes were lost. Residents returning home were urged to boil tap water before drinking it. Forest Fire Management Victoria said the wildfires had put heavy demands on tap water that is affecting the supply of water.
Stranded residents and vacationers were reported to be sleeping in cars on New Year’s Eve, while gas stations and surf clubs transformed into evacuation areas.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews had earlier announced plans to evacuate the people trapped by sea. There were grave fears for four missing people. “We can’t confirm their whereabouts,” Andrews told reporters Tuesday.
Andrews has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada, while Australia’s military sent air and sea reinforcements.
Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed “significant” property losses across the region. More than 115 communities across Victoria remained under emergency warnings Tuesday night.
Some communities canceled New Year’s fireworks celebrations, but Sydney’s popular display over its iconic harbor front controversially went ahead in front of more than a million revelers. The city was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.
Fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales after oppressive heat Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning.
Police in New South Wales said Tuesday that two men — a 63-year-old father and 29-year-old son — died in a house in the wildfire-ravaged southeast town of Cobargo, and a 72-year-old man remains missing.
“They were obviously trying to do their best with the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning,” New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said. “The other person that we are trying to get to, we think that person was trying to defend their property in the early hours of the morning.”
On Monday, a firefighter was killed when extreme winds flipped his truck. Samuel McPaul, 28, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks. He was an expectant father.
More than 130 fires remain burning across New South Wales, with five at an emergency level. Authorities warned that power would be out for 24 hours along the fire-ravaged south coast of the state.

Topics: Australia wildfires

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet: Exit of foreign militias a must for Syria peace
SAMA: Foreign currency credit card transactions decline
Mohammed Abdu, Saudi singer
Culture minister in global pledge over Saudi Arabia’s ‘cherished’ national heritage
Look ahead: Twenty things to watch out for in 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.