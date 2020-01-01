You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a day-long visit. (Photo Courtesy: Foreign Office of Pakistan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gyg8k

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

  • Will hold a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan during his official visit
  • UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a day-long visit, the Foreign Office said.

 The visiting royal accompanied by a high-level delegation was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Nur Khan airbase.




Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a day-long visit. (Photo Courtesy: Foreign Office of Pakistan)

Al-Nahyan will hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by a luncheon hosted by the premier, the foreign office said in a statement Wednesday night. 

"The exchange of views between the two leaders will cover bilateral matters and regional and international issues of common interest, the statement added. 
 Islamabad said the visit illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship, based on commonalities of faith, cultural affinities, and a shared resolve to take mutual cooperation to a new level.
 UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. The Gulf country is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health, and energy sectors -- hosting more than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates, which contribute remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP, the foreign office said.

On Wednesday, the UAE ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi said in a statement that the visit will "further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries" and that the two leaders will "discuss the ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and exchange views on matters of mutual interest and regional and global situation."

The UAE crown prince last visited Islamabad in January 2019 upon PM Khan’s invitation.

Khan visited the UAE several times since August 2018  after assumed the country's top public office in order to secure financial assistance to tackle Pakistan’s economic crisis. The UAE pledged $3 billion in balance-of-payments support and oil supply on deferred payments.
During the prime minister’s visit to the UAE in November 2018, the two countries agreed to chalk out a comprehensive road-map to accelerate cooperation and partnership in areas specific to the trade, investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure, and agricultural sectors.
The UAE crown prince’s visit is part of growing bilateral exchanges. Last week, the UAE Culture Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan met with PM Khan and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.
“It was our endeavor to further strengthen the existing bilateral engagement at all levels and in all fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism,” the president said after the meeting.
He also highlighted that 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the Emirates were a bridge between the two countries and contributed to the UAE’s development.

Topics: Pakistan United Arab Emirates UAE Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council dysfunctional for more than 8 months

Updated 01 January 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council dysfunctional for more than 8 months

  • The body has not met since the ouster of Asad Umar as finance minister in April 2019
  • The government should call the EAC meetings or de-notify it, suggest council members
Updated 01 January 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: The Economic Advisory Council (EAC), a body constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to advise the government on economic and financial issues, has been in a state of limbo for more than eight months, its members say.

Soon after assuming Pakistan’s top political office in August 2018, Khan constituted the 18-member council to advise his administration on short-term macroeconomic stabilization interventions and long-term structural reforms.

Out of the 18 members, seven, including the finance minister and governor State Bank, were government functionaries while 11 were senior economists, experts, academics, and practitioners with rich expertise and knowledge.

Chaired by the prime minister himself, the council was supposed to meet at least once a month, and it remained functional till the end of Asad Umer’s tenure as finance minister on April 18, 2019.

“Since Asad Umar left as finance minister, no meeting of the council has been held. During Umer’s tenure, about five or six meetings took place on a monthly basis,” Dr. Abdul Qayyum Sulehri, EAC member, told Arab News.

“I don’t think that any EAC meeting has been held in the last eight or nine months,” Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, another senior economist and council member told Arab News. “The council is dysfunctional.”

Soon after the formation of the EAC, the government withdrew the nomination of Dr. Atif R. Mian, who teaches at Princeton University, following objections over his affiliation with the Ahmadi community which was declared a non-Muslim minority by Pakistani legislators in September 1974.

Following Mian’s resignation, two other members, Dr. Asim ljaz Khawaja, who teaches at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Dr. Imran Rasul from the University College London to protest the government’s refusal to protect the Princeton academic by announcing to quit.

In January 2019, former finance minister and senior economist, Sakib Sherani, tendered his resignation and became the fourth member who quit the council. Sherani had cited personal reasons for stepping down.

The remaining members include Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA); Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST); Dr. ljaz Nabi of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS); Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI); Dr. Asad Zaman, Vice-Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE); Dr. Naved Hamid, Professor of Economics at the Lahore School of Economics (LSE); and Syed Salim Raza, former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

After facing much criticism on his government’s economic policies, PM Khan made sweeping changes to his economic team by making Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as his finance minister and Dr. Baqir Raza governor State Bank.

“Even I would say that the economic environment has changed since we now have a new finance minister and central bank governor. These officials should constitute their own committee for advice,” EAC member Dr. Khan said.

Syed Salim Raza, another member of the EAC and former governor of the central bank, noted that “neither the EAC meetings are being held nor the body has been de-notified” by the government.

The EAC members say that the advisory body, whose goal is to strengthen the economic capacity of the government by providing analytical and evidence-driven inputs, should “either be de-notified or convened as per schedule.”

Topics: PAEC Pakistan PTI Imran Khan

Latest updates

Renowned Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem dies at 51
Quarter-of-a-million Syrian refugees headed to Turkey, Erdogan wants to stop them
Baby Talk: The importance of touch to newborn babies
Copter crash kills Taiwan’s top military officer, 7 others
Fugitive Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn’s Tokyo home raided

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.