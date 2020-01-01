You are here

Tokyo enclave where Ghosn hatched daring escape plan

Residents said Carlos Ghosn kept a low profile in the Tokyo suburb where he spent seven months under house arrest. (AFP)
  • Mystery surrounds former Nissan chief’s flight to freedom while under 24/7 surveillance
TOKYO: The imposing home where Carlos Ghosn lived for the last seven months and probably launched a daring escape to avoid Japanese prosecutors is nestled in a leafy enclave of Tokyo where most people pay little attention to Westerners or luxury cars.

Yet neighbors say it was impossible not to notice one of the world’s most famous executives, or the black car that seemed to idle nearby whenever he was around — a stark reminder of the surveillance on the ousted Nissan chairman while out on bail for financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn on Tuesday said that he had fled to Lebanon to escape a “rigged” justice system in Japan, an astonishing revelation that raises questions about how one of the world’s most-recognized businessmen slipped past authorities, especially after he had surrendered his passports under the terms of his bail.

Hana Takeda, who lives in an apartment close to the house where Ghosn has lived since May, said that she would sometimes see him out walking with one of his three daughters.

“He wasn’t very secretive. I would see him hanging around with his daughter,” Takeda, 28, said.

The large, multi-level house is not far from the central Roppongi district in an area popular with diplomats and Western executives.

There is a police presence because of the proximity of at least one embassy and houses for diplomats. Many homes had western luxury cars parked outside, including BMWs, Land Rovers and Bentleys. Three wireless security cameras peered out from the balcony above the brick porch. Under the terms of his bail, Ghosn had to have cameras installed at the house’s entrance.

No one came to the door when a Reuters reporter rang the doorbell. A double garage was shut and net curtains were drawn across the windows. Upper floor windows were covered by blinds.

A policeman on a bicycle made regular rounds through the small neighborhood.

Another neighbor, 62-year-old American Whitney Rich, said that he had sometimes noticed a black car near the house.

Ghosn was initially arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges, which he denies. They include hiding income and enriching himself through payments to Middle East dealerships.

It seems unlikely he will now stand trial in Tokyo as Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was able to orchestrate his departure from Japan. He entered Lebanon legally on a French passport, one source has told Reuters.

In one audacious account from Lebanese TV news channel MTV, which Reuters has not been able to verify, a group of musicians arrived at Ghosn’s Tokyo house, performed and then packed up their instruments with him inside one of the larger cases. He was then whisked to the airport and out of the country with the help of privately hired security.

What is clear is that Ghosn was tightly monitored — a fact that has made his escape all the more spectacular. Authorities had monitored and restricted his movement and communications to prevent him from fleeing or tampering with evidence, they said.

There always seemed to be a car at the end of the street near Ghosn’s house, said one Western expat who had lived in the area for nine months.

“He kept a low profile. There was a car parked constantly nearby,” the expat said, declining to be identified.

“He was under constant survelliance,” the expat added.

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Shock getaway raises doubts about Japan’s ‘hostage justice’

  • In Japan, suspects who deny the charges against them are often detained for long periods
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Carlos Ghosn’s daring flight from Japan has revived global criticism of the nation’s “hostage justice,” but in Japan is prompting talk of reversing more lenient curbs on defendants.

The ousted boss of Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. and France’s Renault fled to Lebanon, saying on Tuesday that he had “escaped injustice” and would “no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system.”

Ghosn was first arrested in November 2018 when his private jet landed in Tokyo and was kept in jail for more than 100 days as prosecutors added more charges, all of which he has denied.

He was released on $9 million bail in March — only to be arrested and bailed again the following month.

Ghosn was facing four charges, including underreporting his Nissan salary and transferring personal financial losses to his employer’s books while he ran Japan’s No. 2 automaker.

His apparent escape from Japan’s legal system — Tokyo and Lebanon don’t have an extradition treaty — will likely halt or even reverse a trend of recent years toward granting bail in more cases, said Colin Jones, a law professor at Doshisha Law School in Kyoto.

“I would expect it to be more difficult for foreign defendants to get bail,” Jones said.

In Japan, suspects who deny the charges against them are often detained for long periods and subject to intense questioning without a lawyer present, a system critics call “hostage justice.”

Japanese civil rights groups and the main bar lawyers association have long criticized a system that convicts 99.9 percent of criminal defendants. They say it gives too much power to prosecutors, who can detain suspects for long periods before indictment, and relies too much on confessions, some later found to have been forced and false.

Ghosn’s escape is clearly a shock to Japan’s legal establishment.

“This case raises the extremely serious issue of whether it’s all right to continue the trend toward bail leniency,” said former prosecutor Yasuyuki Takai.

“The legal profession and lawmakers need to quickly consider new legal measures or a system to prevent such escapes,” Takai, who was formerly with the special investigation unit of the prosecutor’s office, told public broadcaster NHK.

“Until the way to achieving this is in sight, we should carefully consider temporarily halting this trend toward bail leniency.”

The Tokyo District Court granted Ghosn bail over the objection of prosecutors because of his lawyer’s assurances that the former executive would observe his unusually strict bail conditions, which included surrendering his passports, barring him from seeing his wife Carole or using the Internet outside his lawyers’ office.

“But this trust was betrayed and even this high bail didn’t prevent him from fleeing the country,” Takai said.

Tokyo-based lawyer Stephen Givens said Japan’s political right is using Ghosn’s flight to say, “See, we caved in to Western demands and look what happened.”

Still, Givens said the Ghosn case is unlikely to reverse the recent trend of greater willingness to grant bail, as Japan was becoming more sensitive to foreign criticism.

The bold escape “may provide grounds for a backlash, but only in very unusual cases,” he said.

