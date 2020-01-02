You are here

Fugitive Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo home raided

Japanese prosecutors arrived at the fugitive former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo residence in a raid on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
Journalists continue to wait outside the fugitive former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo residence on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese prosecutors arrived at the fugitive former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's Tokyo residence in a raid on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 02 January 2020
  • France junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said France would not extradite Ghosn if he arrived there
  • Turkey detains 7 people in connection with Ghosn’s apparent transfer to a private jet at an Istanbul airport
TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors raided the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn after he skipped bail before a trial on financial misconduct charges and left for Lebanon.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment Thursday. Japanese media reported and showed photos of the raid.

Government offices are closed this week for the New Year’s holidays.

In Turkey, police have detained seven people – four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers – after the interior ministry launched a probe into the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who after fleeing Japan stopped in Turkey on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.

Local Turkish media Hurriyet reported the plane arrived at 5:30 a.m. (02:30 GMT) at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, citing an interior ministry official, who also said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor exit were registered.

Meanwhile in France, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said the state ‘will not extradite’ Ghosn if he arrives in the country.

Arab News Japan sources revealed there was no meeting with the Lebanese president - a detail confirmed on Thursday.

"If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," Pannier-Runacher told France's BFM news channel.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

His lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure, but a private jet had left from a regional airport to Turkey.

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

His 1.5 billion yen ($14 million) bail that Ghosn posted on two separate instances to get out of detention is being revoked.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

  • Egypt condemned Turkey's decision to allow troop deployment to Libya
  • Ankara says the deployment is vital for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday approving a military deployment to Libya, aimed at supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
The motion passed by 325 votes to 184, and follows a request for assistance by the beleaguered Tripoli government, which has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Al-Sarraj requested the Turkish deployment, after he and Al-Sarraj signed a military deal that allows Ankara to dispatch military experts and personnel to Libya. That deal, along with a separate agreement on maritime boundaries between Turkey and Libya, has drawn ire across the region and beyond.

Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday the vote by Turkey's parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Egypt said any such deployment could "negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region" and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.
Ankara says the deployment is vital for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean, where it finds itself increasingly isolated as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel have established exclusive economic zones paving the way for oil and gas exploration.
"A Libya whose legal government is under threat can spread instability to Turkey," ruling party legislator Ismet Yilmaz argued in defense of the motion. “Those who shy away from taking steps on grounds that there is a risk will throw our children into a greater danger.”
The government has not revealed details about the possible Turkish deployment. The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, amount and timing of any mission by Turkish troops.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkey would send “the necessary number (of troops) whenever there is a need.”
But he also said Turkey would not dispatch its forces if Libya's rival government halts its offensive.
“If the other side adopts a different stance and says ‘OK, we are withdrawing, we are backing down,’ then why would we go?” Oktay said.
Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, had said its lawmakers would vote against the motion because the deployment would embroil Turkey in another conflict and make it a party to the further "shedding of Muslim blood."
Before the vote, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu called on the government Thursday to work for the establishment of a United Nations peacekeeping force in Libya.
“Turkey must take the lead for efforts to establish stability in the region and concentrate all diplomatic efforts in that direction,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted.
A center-right opposition party also said its legislators would not back the motion.
"We cannot throw our soldiers in the line of fire of a civilian war that has nothing to do with our national security," said Aytun Ciray, a member of the opposition Good Party, said during the parliamentary debate.
However, Erdogan's ruling party is in an alliance with a nationalist party, and the two held sufficient votes for the motion to pass.
Fighting around Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Haftar declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital. He has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Topics: Turkey Libya

Related

Middle-East
Quarter-of-a-million Syrian refugees headed to Turkey, Erdogan wants to stop them
Media
Turkey’s pro-government papers closing down

