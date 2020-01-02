You are here

HSBC closes Hong Kong branches after protesters launch graffiti raids

Anti-government protesters take part at a lunchtime protest outside HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong, China January 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

  • Hong Kong is the bank’s single most important market
HONG KONG: HSBC is being drawn into Hong Kong’s political turmoil with protesters attacking some of its branches and graffiti daubed on the famous pair of lions that guard its city-center headquarters.

Hong Kong is the bank’s single most important market, accounting for just over half of its $12.5 billion pre-tax profits in the first half of 2019, though with the protests tipping Hong Kong’s economy into recession, HSBC and its peers are expected to take a financial hit.

Until now, HSBC had largely escaped direct involvement in the violent anti-government protests that have shaken Hong Kong for more than six months.

But more recently the bank has drawn the ire of some protesters who accuse it of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign.

Protesters link the bank’s closure in November of an account held by a group called Spark Alliance, which helps pay protesters’ legal costs, to the December arrest of four Spark Alliance members on money laundering charges.

HSBC has strongly denied any connection.

“People are angry because they feel that HSBC has stopped money getting to the protesters,” one activist said.

HSBC said after the arrests that the decision to close the account was “in accordance to international regulatory standards.”

“Our decision is completely unrelated to the Hong Kong Police’s arrest of the four individuals on Dec. 19, 2019. We closed the account in November 2019 following direct instruction from the customer,” the bank said.

It is highly unusual for HSBC to comment on individual cases.

Two HSBC branches and seven indoor ATM clusters were closed on Thursday, the first working day of the year. Some had their windows smashed and “support Spark Alliance” was spray painted on their walls.

Topics: HSBC hong kong protests Hong Kong

Weekly Energy Recap: Market builds momentum

Updated 04 January 2020
Faisal Faeq

Weekly Energy Recap: Market builds momentum

Updated 04 January 2020
Faisal Faeq

RIYADH: The oil market closed out 2019 on a bullish note with prices again on the upswing. The weekend air strikes in Baghdad triggered another surge in the market.
Beyond the geopolitical sphere, the year started with a fresh round of deeper OPEC+ cuts, with the group cutting a further 500,000 bpd on top of the earlier agreed 1.2 million bpd.
This coincided with a huge fall in US crude inventories in the last week of 2019 by some 7.8 million barrels.
Such developments have made for a very tight market with room for further appreciation, especially given the improving macroeconomic backdrop and signs of a thaw in US-China trade relations.
It is noteworthy that some US oil workers are leaving Iraq, even if Iraqi officials insist production will not be affected by attacks early Friday that killed a top Iranian military commander.
Still, it highlights an obvious supply risk and one wonders if the psychology of the market may shift from fears around a potential supply surplus to worries of a supply shortage and in turn, whether this will be enough to encourage upward momentum in US exploration and production spending this year.

Topics: business economy energy WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

