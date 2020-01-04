You are here

India launches international charm offensive over citizenship law

Supporters of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state, attend a rally in Siliguri on Friday to protest against the new citizenship law. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • The killing of 22 Muslim protesters and excesses committed against Muslims in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also found extensive coverage in the international press
NEW DELHI: The Indian government is deploying its resources to contain the damage to the country’s international reputation after a string of contentious domestic policies and programs in the first six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second tenure.
New Delhi is concerned about the international fallout from the domestic debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), legislation which promises to grant citizenship to minorities from three Islamic neighbors — Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — but excludes Muslims.
For almost three weeks there have been continuous protests across the nation against the law which many call discriminatory and consider an attack on the secular foundations of the country.
People are also agitated over New Delhi’s proposed plan to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify genuine citizens of India.
There is a fear that the Muslim community would be the victim of this exercise as people from other religious groups would have the protection of the CAA.
Large-scale protests have dominated the headlines of the international media in the past three weeks.

FASTFACT

Former Indian Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon said that India is ‘isolated’ as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The killing of 22 Muslim protesters and excesses committed against Muslims in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also found extensive coverage in the international press.
The Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it is fighting a perception battle and trying  to “reach out” to countries across the globe on issues “internal to India.”
Raveesh Kumar, a ministry spokesperson, said: “We have reached out to countries across all geographical regions. We have written to our missions and posts. We have told them to share our perspectives on the CAA and the NRC with the host governments.”
He argued most of the countries have accepted India’s position.
Indian foreign missions abroad and officials interacting with embassies in Delhi are saying that CAA and NRC are not linked and that the citizenship law does not take away the citizenship of any Muslims; it only gives Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities who are already living in India.

 

Updated 03 January 2020
AFP

PARIS: French police shot dead a knife-wielding man who killed one person and injured at least two others in a park in a suburb south of Paris on Friday, police and sources close to the inquiry said.
The man had attacked "several people" in a park in Villejuif before he was "neutralised", the Paris police department said.
Sources close to the investigation told AFP one of the victims had later died.
The attacker was shot dead by police in a neighbouring suburb. The attacker's motive has not been made clear.
At least two other people were wounded, one of them seriously, a source added.
The number two at the interior ministry, Laurent Nunez, travelled to the scene of the stabbings accompanied by Paris police chief Didier Lallement.
France has been hard hit by a string of attacks, many by extremists, since 2015, with more than 250 killed in total.
Most recently, a police staff member who had converted to a radical version of Islam stabbed four colleagues to death at the Paris police headquarters last October.

