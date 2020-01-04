You are here

Australian world traveler makes two-week stop in 'beautiful' Saudi Arabia

Australian traveller Daniel Herszberg poses in his Saudi thobe during his visit to Khaybar oasis, in the north of Madinah. (Supplied)
Updated 04 January 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Australian world traveler makes two-week stop in 'beautiful' Saudi Arabia

  • Daniel Herszberg says there are many sites in the Kingdom that can become tourist attractions
Updated 04 January 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Thinking of starting off the new year by going on a wild adventure? Take a leaf out of Daniel Herszberg’s book. Get on a plane, go somewhere you’ve never been before, and simply explore.

Twenty-seven-year-old Herszberg gave up a comfortable job at a Wall Street law firm in Hong Kong to pursue his true passion — traveling the world.

His interest in visiting foreign countries has been a passion since childhood. “Since I was five, my room was full of globes. I knew every capital, every flag. I used to get Lonely Planet guidebooks as birthday gifts. As soon as I became independent, I basically got on a plane every summer,” he said.

His latest stop is in Saudi Arabia, where he has been for a week, a place he has been keen to visit for a long time now.

“I’ve been trying to come for years. As soon as I heard that Saudi Arabia was opening up for tourism back in September, and I was like ‘I’m coming, that’s it’,” he said.

Herszberg planned the trip for the wintertime, so he could visit AlUla for the Winter at Tantora festival, as well as all of the other cities he planned to go to. “I’ve been to Jeddah, Madinah, Khaybar, AlUla, Wadi Dassar, Tabuk, Sakaka, Hofuf, and Riyadh. I’m going to Jazan and Abha next,” he said.

Herszberg spoke to Arab News at length about the experience, saying that he loved being here, and particularly appreciated how hospitable Saudis have been.

“It’s a beautiful country. My first impression was that people are so unbelievably friendly! I’ve spent a lot of time around the Gulf; I’ve been to the UAE more than once, and to Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and more, and people there are nice, but this is next level,” he said.

Herszberg says that he was astonished and delighted at the number of people who randomly came up to him to welcome him to the country or to offer him assistance.

“People would come up to me on the street once they saw me with my camera just to welcome me to Saudi, or help me adjust my headdress (shumagh) so I was wearing it properly, it’s been so nice,” he said.

He also told an anecdote about the generosity he had experienced from strangers.

“One time I had pulled over on the side of the highway to take some pictures, and a man stopped his car and came out to greet me, holding a bag of oranges. He insisted that I take them, saying ‘Welcome to Saudi Arabia! Take! Take!’ I didn’t expect that, especially in a big city,” he said.

He also says that, apart from the obvious attractions in the big cities, he thinks the country could benefit from more attention to locations off the beaten path, such as Khaybar.

“There are so many sites in Saudi Arabia that are just begging for tourism. Anywhere else in the world, places like those would be packed. And here, you don’t even know these spots exist because you’re not looking for them,” he said.

Thus far, Herszberg has visited 170 countries on his world tour, and he aims to become the youngest Australian to visit every country in the world. However, he stressed that his goal isn’t just to make a quick stop in every country, but to spend enough time there to take in the culture.

“Other people who have visited every country in the world prioritize ‘ticking it off,’ but I am taking my time. There’s a reason I’m spending two weeks in Saudi Arabia; I want to learn as much as I can. Every day is a learning experience, and every country I’ve gone to has taught me that.”

As for whether he would encourage other people to do what he’s done, Herszberg says it’s both a yes and a no. “Yes in the sense of ‘go out and see the world,’ especially when you’re young, and if you’re willing to go solo. But I wouldn’t encourage you to go to every single country unless you’re passionate about doing that. It gets very difficult. You need to make it the priority in your life,” he said.

Herszberg says he has sacrificed his job, his relationships and other personal things. But would he do it again? “Absolutely, because that’s just who I am as a person,” he said.

The self-professed “Mummy’s boy” is also grateful for the support of his family, who not only encourage him, but occasionally accompany him on trips. He also says that his experiences have affected him in incredible ways. “Any time I open a newspaper now, and something is happening anywhere in the world, I can picture it, and it’s a bit more real and a bit more personal. I think that’s very powerful,” he said.

 

Remote work platform to change the Saudi labor market

Updated 04 January 2020
Halah Alshathri

Remote work platform to change the Saudi labor market

Updated 04 January 2020
Halah Alshathri

RIYADH: Technology has opened a window for job opportunities that overcome the obstacles of time and place.

The minister of labor and social development recently launched the second phase of the “remote-work” program that includes an electronic portal for self-employment that will help to achieve the Vision 2030 plan to find suitable job opportunities for Saudi citizens.

The platform brings together job seekers and business owners to offer suitable and stimulating job opportunities that guarantee stability and independence, when the number of Saudis looking for jobs during the third quarter of 2019 was 1,025,328, according to the Ministry of Civil Service and the Human Resources Development Fund.

The ministry explained that the launch of the second phase of the program came after it had set the controls governing all related procedures.

 “It’s a very good idea. Not all companies can provide a location suitable for males and females. It will ease the Saudization process by providing job opportunities that are in line with Saudi values, such as for women who are unable to leave their homes for eight hours. The platform will provide a workspace for many who have some challenges that prevent them from going to work,” said Mohammed Al-Suwelah, the founder and CEO of Ajeek.

“Many companies depend on knowledgeable economies and e-commerce to grow their business, which makes them hire online freelancers from around the world,” he said. “Now remote work will open an opportunity for Saudi citizens to work from a distance and enable them to increase their competencies, which I think will encourage us to employ them to do the job instead of hiring an international freelancer. Last but not least, it will increase the income of part-timers.” 

He added, “We as businessmen should support the platform by all means.”

The platform is a new approach in Saudi Arabia to bring unemployment down to 7 percent by 2030, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. According to the General Authority for Statistics labor market bulletin report, the present unemployment rate for the total Saudi population is 12 percent, compared to 12.3 percent for the second quarter of last year.

According to Khaled Al-Harthi, the owner of Bin Dubais Company for Trading and Contracting, and a member of the Makkah Chamber, “the platform will have a positive impact on economic and employment aspects, as it will broaden the hiring opportunities for both sides. (For individuals) it will minimize the transportation traffic load by working from home, and will enable companies to control spending on renting office spaces by narrowing down the number of in-office employees.”

Waleed Al-Ammari, the manager of the fabric department at Salem Hasan Al-Ammari, vice president of the Jeddah Youth Business Committee and a member of the fabric committee at the Jeddah Chamber, said: “The platform is a very good initiative that should have been launched before now. It supports people who face circumstances that prevent them from leaving their homes, and it is also an additional source of income. As for business owners, it will help Saudization, and help to fulfill the services we need with applicants who have the required competencies, but can’t be hired due to some challenging reasons.”

