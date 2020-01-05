You are here

Saudi Arabia warns firms over cigarette quality

A man displays a pack of cigarettes outside a tobacco shop in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 11, 2017. (AFP)
SPA

  • Companies and corporate agents were also directed to communicate with consumers directly through contact points dedicated to handling complaints
SPA

RIYADH: Tobacco giants have been told to ensure their products meet customer expectations on flavor and quality by a Saudi government committee investigating smokers’ complaints following the introduction of “plain packaging” on cigarettes last year.
The committee’s decision follows extensive testing of tobacco products before and after the plain packaging was introduced last August.
Testing by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in coordination with a neutral international laboratory showed a difference in characteristics related to flavor in several tobacco products, the committee said.
Tobacco companies were told to “modify their products to conform with customers’ expectations on flavor,” as well as add the ingredients, production date and country of origin to packaging as soon as possible.
Companies and corporate agents were also directed to communicate with consumers directly through contact points dedicated to handling complaints.
Since the introduction of “plain packaging” on cigarettes in Saudi Arabia in August last year, a number of smokers have reportedly complained to the SFDA about a perceived difference in the quality of the cigarettes. 

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Cigarettes

Saudi Arabia to participate in anti-corruption conference in Rabat

Saudi Arabia joined the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention in 2012. (SPA)
SPA

  • The conference will discuss a number of important topics, including the implementation of the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom is taking part in an anti-corruption conference in Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Khamous, will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the two-day Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention in Rabat from Jan. 7.
The conference will discuss a number of important topics, including the implementation of the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, follow-ups to the previous meeting, reports and recommendations.
A set of resolutions proposed by member states will be presented to the conference for approval. The conference will elect the president of the third session and, also on the agenda, is the Kingdom’s invitation to hold the next session in Riyadh in 2022.
The Kingdom joined the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention in 2012. It contains provisions concerning preventive measures to prevent corruption, to determine the criminal acts as stipulated therein and to recover assets.
It also seeks to activate measures aimed at preventing, combating, and exposing corruption in all its forms, as well as all related crimes, prosecuting perpetrators and enhancing Arab cooperation. 

Topics: National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha)

