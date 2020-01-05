Saudi Arabia warns firms over cigarette quality

Saudi Arabia to participate in anti-corruption conference in Rabat

RIYADH: The Kingdom is taking part in an anti-corruption conference in Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Khamous, will head Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the two-day Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention in Rabat from Jan. 7.

The conference will discuss a number of important topics, including the implementation of the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, follow-ups to the previous meeting, reports and recommendations.

A set of resolutions proposed by member states will be presented to the conference for approval. The conference will elect the president of the third session and, also on the agenda, is the Kingdom’s invitation to hold the next session in Riyadh in 2022.

The Kingdom joined the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention in 2012. It contains provisions concerning preventive measures to prevent corruption, to determine the criminal acts as stipulated therein and to recover assets.

It also seeks to activate measures aimed at preventing, combating, and exposing corruption in all its forms, as well as all related crimes, prosecuting perpetrators and enhancing Arab cooperation.