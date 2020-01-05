Saudi Arabia warns firms over cigarette quality

RIYADH: Tobacco giants have been told to ensure their products meet customer expectations on flavor and quality by a Saudi government committee investigating smokers’ complaints following the introduction of “plain packaging” on cigarettes last year.
The committee’s decision follows extensive testing of tobacco products before and after the plain packaging was introduced last August.
Testing by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in coordination with a neutral international laboratory showed a difference in characteristics related to flavor in several tobacco products, the committee said.
Tobacco companies were told to “modify their products to conform with customers’ expectations on flavor,” as well as add the ingredients, production date and country of origin to packaging as soon as possible.
Companies and corporate agents were also directed to communicate with consumers directly through contact points dedicated to handling complaints.
Since the introduction of “plain packaging” on cigarettes in Saudi Arabia in August last year, a number of smokers have reportedly complained to the SFDA about a perceived difference in the quality of the cigarettes.
