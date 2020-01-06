You are here

  • Home
  • Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel

Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel

A helicopter flies as Toyota's driver Fernando Alonso of Spain and co-driver Marc Coma of Spain compete during the Stage 2 of the Dakar 2020 between Al Wajh and Neom. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xpsm

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel

  • Alonso suffered his first major problem in his maiden Dakar appearance
  • On Tuesday, the rally heads out on a 489 km round trip which starts and ends in Neom
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

NEOM: South African driver Giniel De Villiers won the second stage of the Dakar Rally on Monday while former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso was "glad to be able to continue" after dropping two-and-a-half hours when losing a wheel.
Alonso suffered his first major problem in his maiden Dakar appearance when he ground to a halt when his near front wheel "completely ripped off".

"He said sorry to us, I think he knew it was his fault," Toyota Overdrive boss Jean-Marc Fortin said.
"He had the necessary (equipment) to repair it but he first had to find the wheel because it had careered off into the distance," Fortin reported.
"When they found it, it wasn't round but oval."

------

PHOTOS: Dakar 2020: Stage 2 Al-Wajh to Neom

------

The 38-year-old Spaniard had downplayed his prospects of creating history by becoming the first F1 world champion to win the Dakar in the run up to Sunday's start of the 42nd edition.
And realistically his chances now of reaching the podium look remote after just two days of the gruelling 7,500 kilometre desert odyssey.
When he finally made it across the finish line Alonso cut a relaxed figure, despite the wheel drama which he put down to being blinded by dust thrown up by cars ahead of him.
"When you come on the Dakar you come for all the hazards it entails, today was one of them. I'm glad to be here and to be able to continue the rally," said the 2005 and 2006 F1 champion.

His Toyota teammate De Villiers, who lost 23 minutes when he finished 14th in Sunday's opening stage, bounced back strongly over the 401 kilometre-route, of which 367km were a special between Al-Wajh and Neom.
Many drivers had navigational problems and De Villiers took advantage of a mistake by long time stage leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi to guide his Toyota home in 3hrs 37mins 20secs.
The 47-year-old crossed the line 3mins 57secs ahead of Orlando Terranova who now heads the overall standings in his Mini.

------

READ MORE: Arab News' dedicated Dakar Rally Spotlight

------

The Argentinian, who was sixth in the opening stage, is almost five minutes ahead of fellow Mini driver Carlos Sainz.
Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah came in fifth on stage two and is six minutes off the lead while 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel already trails by 13 minutes after a problem with his car's steering column.
On the motorcycles, Ross Branch won his first stage on the Dakar after a perfectly controlled day's riding.
The Botswanan finished 1min 24secs ahead of 2017 winner Sam Sunderland who now leads the bikes category, 1min 18secs ahead of Pablo Quintanilla.
On Tuesday, the rally heads out on a 489 km round trip which starts and ends in Neom.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Fernando Alonso

Related

Sport
Saudi quad driver fulfils personal promise by competing in Dakar Rally 2020
Saudi Arabia
Dakar rally stops at Al-Wajh, a city rich with history
Saudi Arabia
People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map
Sport
Alonso survives first Dakar stage in Saudi Arabia dominated by Minis

Saudi quad driver fulfils personal promise by competing in Dakar Rally 2020

Updated 06 January 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi quad driver fulfils personal promise by competing in Dakar Rally 2020

  • Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi said driving in the rally was one of his goals in 2020
  • It took him years to prepare for the event
Updated 06 January 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: As the Saudi participants are getting their journeys in Dakar Rally underway, Saudi quad driver Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi spoke to Arab News about his prospects.
“It’s the first time I have participated in the Dakar, I hope it will be an amazing experience. I’ve been wishing to participate in the rally for ten years now.”
He said driving in the rally was one of his goals in 2020.
“Whenever the new year comes around, I write down all my goals for the year and Dakar is one of them. It’s every motorist’s and biker’s dream to participate in Dakar.
“Three years ago, I made a promise to myself that in 2020 I would participate in Dakar no matter where it takes place. And interestingly enough, it is taking place in the Kingdom. When I heard this, I had to participate, no matter what.”

Al-Khulaifi said that half his dream had come true by just participating in the rally. “The other half would be reaching Qiddiya. I don’t even want a podium, I just want to challenge myself through this sport.”
It took him years to prepare for the event.
“In 2013, I decided to take part in a motocross or rally, and narrowed the choice down to rallies. I stopped all other motorsports and focused on rallies to gain more experience.
“In the Kingdom, I’m very experienced in quads. Three months ago, I participated in a championship in the Eastern Province and won first place in quads and second place in the overall ranking.
“There are many amazing bikers in the Kingdom being discovered now. I also participated in championships in the Gulf; UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. My experience taught me so much, I learned everything through my participation in such events.”
Al-Khulaifi didn’t believe the news that the Dakar Rally is taking place in the Kingdom until Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi confirmed it.
“I couldn’t sleep when I heard the news. Any championship I ever participated in the Kingdom was to prepare myself for Dakar. It is a dream come true and I have my family and loved ones with me and supporting me all the way.”
He added: “I do feel pressured because I’m a topic on Twitter and I’m receiving great support online. I want to give it my best.
“It’s very interesting to have world champions reading about me, too. One of them was asking me about the topographies on day one and two. I have driven in AlUla before and it’s nice to be familiar with the area and know what to expect. I can differentiate between the types of sand in certain areas too.”
He also talked about the psychological aspect in the challenges of the rally.
“Imagine being alone in the desert for five hours, you are the racer, the mechanic, everything. I’ve gotten used to being alone. I participate in rallies on a monthly basis and work out regularly practicing cross-fit. Cross-fit has played a role in my motorsport journey as it taught me patience and endurance. The two sports have similarities, grip, controlling your breathing, they have the same atmosphere and I try to maintain this atmosphere and mindset.”

 

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia 2020 Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dakar rally stops at Al-Wajh, a city rich with history
Saudi Arabia
People of Al-Wajh look to Dakar rally to put city on map
Sport
Alonso survives first Dakar stage in Saudi Arabia dominated by Minis
Corporate News
X-raid to race for Bahrain in Dakar Rally

Latest updates

How Iranian, Qatari media glorified Qassem Soleimani
Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel
UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all
Iraq and US should work together on troop withdrawal -Iraqi PM
Libyan commander Haftar says his forces entered Sirte city

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.