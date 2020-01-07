You are here

  Syrian war documentary "For Sama" makes history with 4 British film award nominations

Syrian war documentary “For Sama” makes history with 4 British film award nominations

“For Sama” focusses on Waad Al-Kateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo during the Syrian war. (ForSama Twitter)
Waad Al-Kateab in Cannes last year as her film gathered critical praise through the film festival circuit. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian war documentary “For Sama” makes history with 4 British film award nominations

  • “For Sama” focusses on Waad Al-Kateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo up to Bashar Al-Assad's brutal siege
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A low budget film depicting a young mother’s harrowing experience in the Syrian war has become the most nominated documentary in the history of the British Academy film awards.

“For Sama” focusses on Waad Al-Kateab, a filmmaker living in Aleppo as she goes about her life from the start of the uprising through to the brutal siege of the city by Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and their allies.

The film has been nominated for outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, best film not in the English language and best documentary.

The documentary, directed by Al-Kateab herself  and Edward Watts, follows the young woman  through marriage, childbirth and then the agonizing decision over whether to flee Aleppo for her family’s safety.

“It is such an honor to be nominated for a prestigious BAFTA award. But to be nominated in four different categories is simply overwhelming,” Al-Kateab and Watts said.

“We hope For Sama gives audiences some sense of the brutal repression and humanitarian crisis in Syria which continues to this day.”

Al-Kateab now lives and works in the UK where she arrived as a refugee from the conflict.

The film received the same number of nominations as the Elton John biopic “Rocketman" and the South Korean thriller “Parasite” 

Nevine Mabro, executive producer of “For Sama” and deputy editor of Channel 4 News, said: “This is an incredible achievement for a young woman who just three years ago we feared would not make it out of Aleppo alive.”

Topics: For Sama Syria BAFTA

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

Curvy model Ashley Graham reveals her struggles of finding a wedding dress

  • When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved
  • To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34
Updated 07 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Ten years later, curvy model Ashley Graham opens up about her personal struggles finding her dream wedding gown. 

Graham, who married videographer Justin Ervin and is expecting a baby soon, wrote: “A lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day!”

When shopping for her dress, the model said she had to accept major details she did not want when she found the silhouette she loved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been 9 years since Justin and I got married and I wouldn’t change anything about that day. EXCEPT…a lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day! I found a silhouette that I loved, but I had to accept major details I didn’t want because there was nothing in that shape that fit me. And it wasn’t even the right size! We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work. Finding a dream dress is something I would have loved to experience! Andddd I want all of you to be able to have! I’m so excited to be partnering with @pronovias to create a bridal line for everyone. The collection runs from size 0-34 and there is something for any type of bride! There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with SLEEVES, which I love. By far my favorite part is that every dress has shapewear and bras built in. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see the collection when it’s out this March! You shouldn’t have to compromise who you are because of what’s on the rack

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

“We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 14 frame to make it work,” she said.

To help women like herself, the 32-year-old model has joined forces with Spanish wedding dress company Pronovias to create an inclusive bridal collection with sizes that range from 0 to 34, and that caters to bodies of all types and shapes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Graham said: “There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with sleeves, which I love.” Every dress “has shape-wear and bras built in,” she added.

The collection is expected to be released in March. In 2017, Graham became the first plus-size woman to make the annual Forbes list of top-earning models, ranked 10th with an estimated income of $5.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. 

Topics: Ashley Graham Pronovias wedding dress

