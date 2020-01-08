ANKARA: Turkey has deployed 35 military personnel to Libya but they will not take part in any fighting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to local media on Wednesday.
“The soldiers will not fight. Other soldiers who will be deployed later will also not enter any combat,” Erdogan told his ruling party, according to the Hurriyet daily.
He said the soldiers were carrying out training and coordination tasks for Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.
The comments were made during a high-level, closed-door meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Monday, Hurriyet reported.
Turkey’s parliament last week approved a military deployment to support the Tripoli government against an assault by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi.
35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far, but won’t see combat: Erdogan
https://arab.news/6rrmq
35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far, but won’t see combat: Erdogan
- Erdogan said the soldiers are carrying training and coordination tasks for GNA
- Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed Qaddafi
ANKARA: Turkey has deployed 35 military personnel to Libya but they will not take part in any fighting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to local media on Wednesday.