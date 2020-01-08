You are here

  • Home
  • Rival Libyan forces clash west of Sirte

Rival Libyan forces clash west of Sirte

Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, addresses the media in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on January 6, 2020. ( AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yz89p

Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

Rival Libyan forces clash west of Sirte

  • LNA took control of Sirte, a strategically important city in the center of Libya’s Mediterranean coastline
  • GNA forces said they withdrew from Sirte to avoid bloodshed
Updated 08 January 2020
AFP

BENGHAZI: East Libya-based forces said they carried out air strikes on Wednesday on a coastal road west of Sirte, a day after nine of their men were killed in a strike by rivals.
The Libyan National Army (LNA) took control of Sirte, a strategically important city in the center of Libya’s Mediterranean coastline, in a rapid advance on Monday and is seeking to consolidate gains.
Since April, the LNA has also been waging a campaign to take the capital, Tripoli, about 370km (230 miles) northwest of Sirte, where it is battling forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
GNA forces said they withdrew from Sirte to avoid bloodshed.
Those forces are mainly from the port of Misrata, 190km east of Tripoli, and had controlled Sirte since driving Daesh from the city in late 2016.
On Tuesday afternoon, clashes broke out around Al-Washka, on the road between Sirte and Misrata, where LNA sources said nine of their men were killed in an evening drone strike.
On Wednesday, the LNA responded with strikes near the Abu Grein checkpoint, close to Al-Washka, where clashes were continuing, LNA military officials said.
Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival camps based in Tripoli and the east, each with its own set of institutions, and Haftar’s offensive against Tripoli upended UN efforts to broker a political settlement.
Turmoil in Libya, where strongman Muammar Qaddafi’s long rule was toppled in 2011, has in recent years disrupted the OPEC member’s oil production, fueled migrant smuggling to Europe, and given space to Islamist extremists.
Regional powers have upped intervention, with Turkey backing the GNA and the LNA receiving support from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Egypt.
The European Union’s top diplomat and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy this week condemned Turkey’s plans to send military experts and trainers to Libya, saying interference was exacerbating instability.

Topics: Libya sirte

Related

Middle-East
35 Turkish soldiers sent to Libya so far, but won’t see combat: Erdogan

Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate

Updated 57 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate

  • Singer Tameem Youness has defended the track “Salmonella”
  • The song has been viewed more than 7.5 million times on YouTube since its release on Jan. 1
Updated 57 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: An Egyptian pop song where a man threatens a woman to force her to give him her phone number has caused a storm as it was released the day after a video emerged of a woman being sexually assaulted by a mob — a common crime during the Arab Spring.
Singer Tameem Youness has defended the track “Salmonella” — where he prays for the woman he is wooing to become sick with salmonella — as a satire on men’s reactions to being spurned in the conservative Arab country.
“I was making fun of the men who appear very romantic but when they get rejected, they go nuts and start to treat the woman badly or curse her or say things that are not true about her,” he said in a video on his Facebook page.
Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country and its pop music is listened to across the Middle East. “Salmonella” has been viewed more than 7.5 million times on YouTube since its release on Jan. 1.
Women’s rights advocates say many men will not see the joke and the catchy tune risks encouraging harassment in Egypt, where sexual assault was rife during and after the 2011 uprising that ousted veteran president Hosni Mubarak.
Youness, who is shown with blood splattered around his mouth at one point in the video, sings, “I will not go away until I get your number so do not refuse.”

More than 60% of Egyptian men said they have sexually harassed a woman or girl in a 2017 survey by UN Women and the gender equality group Promundo, which also found that most men believe women sometimes deserve to be beaten.
“This (kind of song) can really incite young people to practice violence against women and violate their rights without giving them the freedom to say no,” said Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights.
The timing of the song’s release — a day after footage emerged of a woman being groped by a mob during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mansoura, about 130km northeast of Cairo — was insensitive, she said.
Authorities have said they are investigating the incident.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered a crackdown on sexual harassment after a woman was assaulted in Cairo’s Tahrir Square during his 2014 inauguration, with a law introduced that year prescribing a minimum of six months in jail or a fine.
Not everyone is worried about the song.
“The song is insulting and humiliating to women but I am against banning it,” Maggie Mamdouh, a 25-year-old engineer, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“This will be a violation of freedom of expression.”

Topics: Egypt Song Salmonella Tameem Youness

Related

Middle-East
Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast
Lifestyle
How Eskai is changing the way women shop in Egypt

Latest updates

Making fun of men or emboldening sex pests? Egyptian song spurs debate
Cyprus to host US rapid response unit for any Mideast evacuations
UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals: Buckingham Palace
Wedding party and academics among Canadian plane crash victims in Iran
Search continues for Scottish businessman missing off Egyptian coast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.