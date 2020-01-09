You are here

Hong Kong economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent, exchange chief says

The anti-government protests in Hong Kong have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Charles Li: I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit
  • HKEX posted an 8 percent drop in profit in the third quarter, its steepest slide in nearly three years
HONG KONG: The “depth of the devastation” inflicted on Hong Kong’s economy by more than six months of anti-government protests will be seen in the coming weeks, the chief executive of the city’s stock exchange operator said on Thursday.
Charles Li, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd’s (HKEX) CEO, also told a Reuters Breakingviews event that what made Hong Kong great was “one country, two systems” — the framework under which the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
“I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit. They already are taking a big hit. That’s going to continue,” Li said.
HKEX posted an 8 percent drop in profit in the third quarter, its steepest slide in nearly three years, as investor sentiment was hit by months of political unrest that pushed the Asian financial hub into recession for the first time in a decade.
Hong Kong-based companies, mainly from the retail and tourism sectors, are expected to show the scars of the sometimes-violent protests that forced businesses to shut and scared away visitors over the next few weeks when they report their annual results.
The anti-government protests in Chinese-controlled Hong Kong have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality.
Many people in Hong Kong are angered by what they see as Beijing’s ever-tightening grip on the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” formula.
Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.
HKEX earnings for the full year are, however, expected to be bolstered by a pick-up in share sales in the fourth quarter with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raising almost $13 billion from its secondary listing in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong exchange launched a surprise $39 billion approach for the London Stock Exchange Group in September, but withdrew it after failing to convince LSE management and investors to back the move.

China’s economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

China's economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

  • US postponed planned tariff increases following the announcement of the ‘Phase 1’ deal in October
  • Both sides have soothed financial market jitters by announcing conciliatory steps
BEIJING: China’s economy czar will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal, the government said Thursday.
Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, had been expected to attend the signing but the Commerce Ministry’s statement was the first official confirmation.
Washington postponed planned tariff increases following the announcement of the “Phase 1” deal in October. But earlier punitive duties imposed by both sides on billions of dollars of each other’s goods stayed in place, dampening global trade and threatening to chill economic growth.
Liu will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng.
Under the “Phase 1” deal, Beijing agreed to buy more American farm goods and Washington’s chief negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said it would make changes to respond to complaints about its industrial policies. Details have yet to be announced and Chinese officials have yet to confirm any regulatory changes or the size of purchases of American soybeans and other exports.
Both sides have soothed financial market jitters by announcing conciliatory steps including postponing planned tariff hikes. Beijing also has resumed purchases of soybeans, the biggest American export to China, and pork.
Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners complain Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. Washington is pressing China to roll back plans for state-led creation of global competitors in robotics and other industries that its trading partners say violate its market-opening commitments.
President Donald Trump announced last month he would sign the “Phase 1” agreement Jan. 15 and travel to Beijing after that to start the second stage of talks.
Trump hailed the interim agreement as a step toward ending the tariff war, but Beijing has been more measured in its public statements.
Economists say concluding a final settlement could take years. Potential hurdles include Chinese insistence that US tariff hikes be canceled once an agreement takes effect. The Trump administration says some must remain in place to ensure Beijing carries out any promises it makes.

