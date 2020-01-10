You are here

  Iran denies missile downed plane, calls for data

Iran denies missile downed plane, calls for data

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the country’s national aviation department. (File/AFP)
  • Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile
  • The head of Iran's aviation department denied those allegations Friday in a news conference in Tehran
TEHRAN: Iran has denied Western allegations that a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran was brought down by an Iranian missile strike and is calling on the US and Canada to share any information they have, an official said Friday.
Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike.
Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the country’s national aviation department, denied those allegations Friday in a news conference in Tehran.
The ballistic missile attack on the bases caused no casualties, raising hopes that the standoff over the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani would end relatively peacefully. But Iran has sent mixed signals over whether its retaliation is complete.
If the US or Canada were to present incontrovertible evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, even if unintentionally, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran.
The Iranian public had rallied around the leadership after the killing of Soleimani last week, with hundreds of thousands joining the general’s funeral processions in several cities, in an unprecedented display of grief and unity.
But sentiments in Iran are still raw over the government’s crackdown on large-scale protests late last year sparked by the worsening economic situation. Several hundred protesters were reported to have been killed in the clampdown.
Those fissures could quickly break open again if public evidence is presented that Iranian authorities were responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or dual Iranian-Canadian citizens.
The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran “has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations.” The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said it will also welcome experts from other countries’ whose citizens died in the crash.
Iran had initially said it would not allow Boeing to take part in the probe, going against prevailing international norms on crash investigations. It later invited the US accident-investigating agency to take part in the investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Board said late Thursday that it would “evaluate its level of participation,” but its role could be limited by US sanctions on Iran. US officials have also expressed concern about sending employees to Iran because of the heightened tensions.
Under rules set by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is entitled to participate because the crash involved a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the US
There was no immediate comment from Boeing.

Meanhwhile, France said it was available to contribute to the probe on the incident.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “It is important that as much clarity as possible is made and as quickly as possible.”

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the Middle East for five days from Saturday as scheduled, informed sources said Thursday.

Abe now believes that the tense situation in the Middle East will ease after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested in his speech on Wednesday a negative stance on the use of further military force against Iran, according to the sources.

The decision to go ahead with Abe‘s trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman is expected to be announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s office on Thursday, Abe welcomed Trump’s speech as showing self-restraint.

“Japan will continue to make every diplomatic effort to ease the situation in the Middle East and achieve stability in the region,” he said.

Some in the Japanese government, mainly Foreign Ministry officials, called for a postponement of the trip after Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles on two Iraqi bases used by U.S. forces on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike last week that killed a top Iranian commander.

But Abe is seen opting to go ahead with the Middle East trip because Iran has also shown a restrained response, the sources said.

“If there is no change in the situation in the Middle East, the prime minister will take the trip as planned,” a person close to him said.

During the planned trip, Abe apparently hopes to hold talks with leaders of the three countries and try to win their support for Japan’s plan to send Maritime Self-Defense Force units to the Middle East on a mission to gather information for ensuring sea lane safety in the region.

Abe also plans to call on the leaders to boost diplomatic efforts for easing the tensions in the region.

