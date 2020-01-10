You are here

  • Home
  • Violence in DR Congo’s Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

Violence in DR Congo’s Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

Hundreds of people have been killed or raped in attacks on the Hema ethnic group in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province, in what "may amount to crimes against humanity", the UN Human Rights High Commissioner's spokesman says in Geneva. SOUNDBITE
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfx9w

Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

Violence in DR Congo’s Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

  • At least 701 people have been killed and 168 injured during inter-ethnic tensions between the Hema and Lendu communities between December 2017 and September 2019
  • The UN report documented a range of atrocities, including the raping of women, the killing of school children and looting and burning of villages
Updated 10 January 2020
AFP

KINSHASA: Hundreds of people have been killed or raped in attacks on the Hema ethnic group in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province, in what “may amount to crimes against humanity” or even genocide, the UN said on Friday.
“At least 701 people have been killed and 168 injured during inter-ethnic tensions between the Hema and Lendu communities, in the territories of Djugu and Mahagi, from December 2017 to September 2019,” the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJRHO) said.
“In addition, at least 142 people have been subjected to acts of sexual violence.
“Most of the victims are members of the Hema community.”
Since February last year, nearly 57,000 people have taken refuge in Uganda and more than 556,000 have fled to neighboring regions, according to UN figures.
The investigation said armed Lendu groups became more organized from September 2018 and escalated their attacks.
“Among their objectives is to take control of the land of the Hema communities and their associated resources,” UNJRHO said in a press release.
Tensions between the Lendu, who are sedentary farmers, and the Hema, who are predominantly cattle herders and traders, have a long history.
Conflict between the two groups between 1999 and 2003 caused tens of thousands of deaths, ending only with the dispatch of a European force called Artemis — the first rapid-reaction military mission by the European Union outside Europe.
The UN report documented a range of atrocities, including the raping of women, the killing of school children and looting and burning of villages.
It added: “The barbarity that characterises these attacks — including the beheading of women and children with machetes, the dismemberment and removal of body parts of the victims as trophies of war — reflects the desire of the attackers to inflict lasting trauma to the Hema communities and to force them to flee and not return to their villages.”
Documented cases of violence in Djugu and Mahagi “may present at least some of the constitutive elements of the crime of genocide,” the report said.
There were also acts of reprisal by some members of the Hema community between 2017 and 2018, including the burning of villages and isolated attacks targeting the Lendu, it added.
The report also pointed the finger at the Democratic Republic of Congo’s security forces.
Army and police deployed to the region since February have failed to stem the violence — and security forces themselves had carried out abuses, including extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and arbitrary arrest.
Two policemen and two soldiers have been convicted by DRC courts.
The report names a Lendu militia called Codeco, for Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, and its suspected leader, who goes by the name of Ngudjolo.
In July, the DRC’s new president, Felix Tshisekedi, said there had been an “attempted genocide” in Ituri and vowed to crack down.
The army began an offensive against Codeco on January 3.
On Monday, it said it had killed 16 militiamen in two villages — Ngongo in Djugu and Lipri in Irumu territory, both located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the provincial capital Bunia.

Topics: crimes against humanity UN United Nations Congo DR Congo

Related

World
Myanmar rejects court probe into crimes against Rohingyas
Middle-East
Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir regime figures

Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage

Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage

  • Scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard a ‘fossil fool’
  • The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change
Updated 10 January 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY/LONDON: Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravaged tens of thousands of square miles of bushland after months of destruction and at least 27 deaths.
Anger spread to Britain, where scores of people gathered in the Strand in central London to denounce Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, branded by one placard as a “fossil fool.”
The bushfire crisis has added pressure on Morrison’s conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the UN Paris climate accord last year.
Friday’s demonstrations came as authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to flee their homes and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.
Major roads in Sydney were blocked as protesters chanted “ScoMo has got to go,” referring to Morrison, while placard read ‘Save us from hell’.
There were similar protests in Canberra, the capital, and Melbourne, where air quality turned so noxious this month that the two cities featured among places with the most polluted air on earth.
More than 100 people chanted slogans outside the Australian High Commission in London. Banners said “Stop Killing our Planet (PLEASE)” and “Inaction against climate change, that’s just not cricket.”
Extinction Rebellion protesters joined the demonstration, blocking the road, banging drums and holding up traffic. A food trailer attached to a bike handed out free hot vegan food.
Londoner Peter Cole, 76, held up a sign saying “Climate Change Denier Scott Morrison Fiddles while Australia Burns.”
“I’m here because the Australian government is doing absolutely nothing to combat climate change. In fact they’re largely denying it and they need to be put under a lot of pressure...”
Morrison has repeatedly rejected criticism that his government is not doing enough. On Friday, he told Sydney radio 2GB that it was disappointing that people were conflating the bushfire crisis with Australia’s emission reduction targets.
“We don’t want job-destroying, economy-destroying, economy-wrecking targets and goals, which won’t change the fact that there have been bushfires or anything like that in Australia,” he said.
The CEO of German engineering giant Siemens said it will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Australian coal mine. Joe Kaeser was speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer.
Friday’s protests in Australia stirred debate, with Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews saying they were wrongly timed and would divert police resources.
“Common sense tells you that there are other times to make your point,” he told a televised briefing.
“I respect people’s right to have a view, I tend to agree with a lot of the points that are being made — climate change is real — but there is a time and a place for everything and I just don’t think a protest tonight was the appropriate thing.”
Climate scientists have warned the frequency and intensity of the fires will surge as Australia becomes hotter and drier.
Australia has warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since records began in 1910, NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel said this week.
“This makes heat waves and fires more likely,” she said on Twitter. “There is no explanation for this — none — that makes sense, besides emissions of heat-trapping gases.”

Topics: Australia bushfires London Scott Morrison

Related

World
Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery
World
Scott Morrison selected Australia’s new prime minister

Latest updates

Tunisian lawmakers vote on new government amid opposition
Stephane Peterhansel takes Dakar Rally Stage 6 into Riyadh, Carlos Sainz retains overall lead
‘Why were civilian airplanes flying out of Tehran in these conditions?’ Social media erupts in backlash against Iran over downed plane
Climate change protests stretch to London as Australia bushfires rage
Lebanese protesters close road; scuffles injure 14 soldiers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.