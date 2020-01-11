You are here

Netherlands returns 1,500 artifacts to Indonesia

The 12th-century Ganesha statue from Singosari on display at Museum Volkenkunde in Leiden, Netherlands. (AN photo by Louie Buana)
LOUIE BUANA

  However, the most precious Indonesian collections remain abroad
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: The Netherlands has returned 1,500 artifacts to Indonesia, a former Dutch colony, although tens of thousands of items remain in its galleries, libraries and museums.

Their return follows the closure of Museum Nusantara, Delft, which stored them until 2013. The Netherlands Embassy in Jakarta, citing local media, tweeted that the collection would be on display for the public in June.

“This is the first time in history, and we hope in the future there’ll be more chances for repatriation,” Hilmar Farid, director general for culture at the Ministry of Education and Culture, told reporters when the collection was officially received by the National Museum in Jakarta on Jan. 2.

But one scholar said that Indonesia needed to improve its readiness to receive artifacts.

“The mindset is not how to get more collections back, but how to provide proper storage to keep them safe,” Zakariya Aminullah, a lecturer of Gadjah Mada University, told Arab News. “The Netherlands has a special collections concept to protect manuscripts and other artifacts with tender care. This is what the government, scholars, and curators need to come up with.”

The Netherlands has been returning Indonesian artifacts during the past few decades. Some of the most significant objects, such as the manuscript of Nagarakertagama, the statue of Prajna Paramita, and personal belongings of Prince Diponegoro, are already back to their place of origin and on display at the National Museum.

But the most precious Indonesian collections remain abroad. One of them is a set of jewels from Cakranegara Palace in Lombok which is on display at Museum Volkenkunde Leiden. The jewels were looted from the palace during the 1894 “punitive action” by the Dutch colonial authority, which took 230 kilos of gold, 7,299 kilos of silver, three cases of jewels, and 400 ancient manuscripts.

Another collection — 20,000 Indonesian textile objects — is kept at Amsterdam’s Tropenmuseum.

Thousands of historical and cultural artifacts, including ancient sculptures, bas-reliefs, inscriptions, royal regalia, weaponry, clothing, jewelry, and manuscripts, ended up in the Netherlands during the course of Dutch colonial rule.

The flow started in 1596, when the first Dutch ship led by Cornelis de Houtman landed on Java to find spices. In 1800, after almost 200 years of playing a political role in the region, the Netherlands established the Dutch East Indies. It lasted until 1945, when Indonesia declared independence.

Before the recently returned 1,500 artifacts reached home, Indonesian scholars and Dutch media speculated that among them could be the skull of Demang Lehman, a 19th-century military commander who fought against colonial rule. His head was taken to the Netherlands and remains in the collection at Anatomisch Museum, Leiden.

Since 2009, the Banjarmasin administration and the warrior’s descendants have been trying to repatriate his skull to hold an Islamic funeral ceremony for him.

While the Indonesian government celebrates the homecoming of some of the country’s heritage, it seems that the people of Banjarmasin will have to wait to pay their final tribute to the hero who represents their struggle against colonial power.

Senior police official among 14 people killed in Quetta mosque blast

Arab News Pakistan

  • Deputy superintendent of police was killed in the explosion
  • Death toll from the blast continues to rise
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN QUETTA: At least 14 people were killed, including a senior police officer, and 19 injured in an explosion at a mosque in Quetta on Friday evening.

“The blast occurred during Maghrib prayers at a mosque in Ghousabad neighborhood,” said Quetta police chief Abdullah Afridi. Deputy Superintendent of Police Amanullah is one of the dead, he added. It was too early to say whether the police officer was the primary target, he said, because “the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.”

Daesh issued a statement on Friday night claiming responsibility for the attack, saying that it had targeted the Afghan Taliban. It was carried out by a suicide bomber, the group said, named Abu Jarrah Al-Balouchi.

Two Afghan Taliban members confirmed that the mosque and an attached religious school belonged to Taliban chief justice Sheikh Abdul Hakeem, who is considered an influential leader in the organization’s hierarchy. The Taliban said that Hakeem’s brother was killed in the explosion and his son badly injured.

“The brother of Sheikh sahib and four or five other people have embraced martyrdom. Maulvi Abdul Ali, son of Sheikh sahib, is critically injured,” a Taliban leader said in an audio message in the Pashto language that was sent to Taliban members, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News.

However, Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf said: “None of the Taliban leaders was present in the mosque. No meeting was taking place there. Any reports suggesting so are untrue.”

The injured were taken to Quetta civil hospital, said Dr. Waseem Baig, a spokesman for the government-run health facility. He confirmed that 14 people had died and 19 were injured.

Quetta is the provincial capital and largest city of Balochistan. The Pakistan army’s military wing said that Frontier Corps Balochistan troops had been sent to the scene of the explosion. The area has been cordoned off and a joint search operation with the police was in progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack and expressed his grief over the loss of life. He ordered that the injured receive the best possible medical assistance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also denounced the terrorist attack, describing it as a “vile conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan.” He passed on his profound condolences to the families of the victims, and added: “Mosques and places of worship are sacred places and their sanctity must be respected by all.”

On Tuesday, two people were killed and 18 injured in another explosion in Quetta. A Frontier Corps vehicle was targeted by a bomb planted on the city’s McConaghey Road. According to reports, the security officers were on a routine patrol when an improvised explosive device was detonated.

