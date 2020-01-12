You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand protesters run against ‘dictatorship’ in Bangkok

Thailand protesters run against ‘dictatorship’ in Bangkok

About 10,000 people registered to join the run dubbed as ‘Run Against Dictatorship’ in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9sj4v

Updated 12 January 2020
AP

Thailand protesters run against ‘dictatorship’ in Bangkok

  • Organizers said 10,000 people registered to join the run, the biggest political demonstration in years
  • The trigger for Sunday’s rally were moves by courts to dissolve a popular, new progressive political party
Updated 12 January 2020
AP

BANGKOK: Thousands of anti-government protesters took part in the “Run Against Dictatorship” in the Thai capital Sunday in the biggest political demonstration in years.
Organizers said 10,000 people registered to join the run, which included slogans demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the leader behind a 2014 coup, stand down.
In a sign of rising political tensions, government supporters held their own event in a downtown park.
Last year’s general election was meant to restore full democracy, five years after the military staged the coup. But the poll rules were widely seen as favoring the pro-military party.
The government’s sluggish economic performance has added to a growing sense of discontent.
“Everything’s worse,” one participant, an office worker who gave his name only as Sakdinan, said through a face mask. “The economy is worse and people are facing difficulties including freedom of expression.”
The trigger for Sunday’s rally were moves by courts to dissolve a popular, new progressive political party.
The Future Forward Party came from nowhere to become the third largest group in parliament with 80 seats. Their anti-military agenda made many younger Thais flock to their banner in a challenge to the deeply conservative ruling elite.
The party’s rise in popularity has been met with legal cases, through the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, for a number of alleged breaches of the law. Many now assume the party will be found guilty and dissolved, possibly even this month.
The party’s charismatic leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, has emerged as the galvanizing figure behind the growing protests.
On Sunday, the billionaire businessman-turned-politician said he was delighted by the numbers who came to show their support.
“The people show great awareness of the political situation,” he said, in between posing for selfies with excited supporters.
“I believe that in order for Thailand to be able to be a democratic country again, the first step is that General Prayuth has to get out and the people here today I think we share that feeling. This is the demonstration of the anger of the people.”
Similar runs were organized in other provinces Sunday, leaving many to wonder whether Thailand is heading for another prolonged bout of street politics. Rival camps have occupied parts of Bangkok, and sometimes fought running battles, several times over the last 14 years. The unrest has triggered two coups and led to more than a hundred deaths.

Topics: Thailand

Related

World
Thai court strips opposition frontman of MP status
World
Thousands join Bangkok’s biggest protest since 2014 coup

Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert

Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
AP

Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert

  • The institute warned the public to stay away from the small island in the middle of the lake where the volcano lies
  • Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A tiny Philippine volcano that draws many tourists because of its picturesque setting amid a lake belched steam, ash and small rocks Sunday, prompting residents to flee from nearby villages and authorities to raise the danger level.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blasted steam and ash up to 1 kilometer (about half a mile) into the sky amid signs of its growing restiveness in recent months.
PHIVOLCS has raised the alert level to Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.


Aviation authorities have temporarily suspended flights from Manila’s main airport as the volcano continued to spew ash.


There were no immediate reports of injuries or tourists being stranded in affected villages frequented by foreign and local visitors. Heavy ashfall in outlying areas prompted authorities to advise residents to wear masks.


Authorities have also recorded a swarm of earthquakes, some of them felt with rumbling sounds, and a slight inflation of the volcano edifice, the institute said in a statement.
The institute raised the danger level around Taal two notches on Sunday to Level 3, indicating “magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current activity.” Level 5, the highest, indicates an ongoing eruption.
The institute warned the public to stay away from the small island in the middle of the lake where the volcano lies and asked nearby coastal communities “to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.”
Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Philippines’ Catholic faithful throng annual ‘Black Nazarene’ procession
Special
Middle-East
Philippine troops to evacuate citizens in Iraq

Latest updates

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash
Carlos Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead
Lebanon’s central bank seeks extra powers
Philippine volcano’s explosive eruption imminent: latest government alert
Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.