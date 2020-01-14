UK trial date set for man accused of murdering Omani student outside Harrods

LONDON: The trial of a Kuwaiti man accused of murdering an Omani student outside Harrods in London last month has been set for July 6.

Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, died after he was attacked outside the department store in Knightsbridge.

Kuwaiti national Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Alnazi was arrested after handing himself in to police last week.

A £20,000 reward had been offered for information that led to the prosecution of those responsible.

Al-Araimi, a King’s College politics and economics student, died on Dec. 5 during what police said was an attempt to steal his luxury watch.

He was the youngest son of Omani property developer Sheikh Abdullah Al-Araimi.

His family said at the time their “hearts are eternally broken”.