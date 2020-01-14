You are here

Rockets target Iraq air base hosting US forces: military

Iraqi camp Taji (pictured) north of Baghdad was targeted by Katyusha rockets, with no casualties reported, an Iraqi military statement said. (File/Wikipedia)
BAQUBA, Iraq: Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad hosting US-led coalition forces, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday, in the latest attack on installations where American troops are deployed.
The statement from Iraq’s military did not say how many rockets had hit Camp Taji but reported that there were no casualties.

Developing...

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Egypt fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing pilot

Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: An Egyptian fighter jet crashed during exercises on Tuesday, killing its pilot, the armed forces said.
“During an armed forces exercise on January 14, 2020, a fighter plane crashed in one of the training areas, leading to the death of its pilot,” the military said in a statement on Facebook.
It said it was investigating the cause of the incident.
Another fighter jet crashed in Egypt last December but the pilot managed to eject and parachute to safety.
Egypt’s armed forces have several recently purchased American, Russia and French jets.
Earlier Tuesday, the military issued a slick video announcing exercises aimed at quelling militant activity in restive northern Sinai and securing Egypt’s borders with Libya and Sudan.
In February 2018, the Egyptian army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants, mainly focused on North Sinai province.
According to the latest army figures, more than 830 suspected militants have since been killed in the region. About 60 security personnel have also been killed.

