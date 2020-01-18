You are here

  • Home
  • India sends 36 ministers to restive Kashmir on charm offensive

India sends 36 ministers to restive Kashmir on charm offensive

Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state and scrapping its semi-independence was the central government’s bid to integrate it fully with India and rein in militancy. (Reuters/File
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh36t

Updated 9 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India sends 36 ministers to restive Kashmir on charm offensive

  • Ministers are on a five-day outreach mission to connect with people in the valley
  • The ministers’ visit follows a New Delhi-sponsored trip of 15 foreign ambassadors
Updated 9 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has dispatched dozens of ministers to its portion of the Kashmir region to promote government projects and development following months of unrest in the area.

Last August New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, imposing a security crackdown and a communications blackout. It is India’s only Muslim-majority state and scrapping its semi-independence was the central government’s bid to integrate it fully with India and rein in militancy.

Prepaid mobile and Internet services have been restored although most of the valley remains without the Internet. Landline and post-paid mobile services were restored last month. 

The 36 ministers are on a five-day outreach mission to connect with people in the valley, with media reports saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the delegation “to spread the message of development among the people, not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the valley.”

He was also reported as asking them to tell people about central government schemes that will have grassroot benefits.

The ministers’ visit follows a New Delhi-sponsored trip of 15 foreign ambassadors to the region.

Jammu-based ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said the ministerial trip tied in with New Delhi’s development agenda.

“The ministers will interact with local-level representatives and stakeholders, and discuss the plan for the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he told Arab News. “Kashmir cannot go back to the old ways. There are no political issues that remain here, all have been sorted out by parliament by abolishing Article 370, division of the state and neutralization of separatist elements.”

But India’s opposition Congress party said the visit was an attempt to “mislead and misguide” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a third attempt to mislead and misguide the people of the world, Jammu and Kashmir and India. They are coming here for a third time to tell lies,” Congress leader and the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam, Nabi Azad, said.

Dr. Radha Kumar, from the Delhi Policy Group, said that a development agenda would not work without addressing the political issue.

“With all the unilateral decisions to abrogate the special status of the state, arresting all the mainstream leaders and putting the state in a lockdown, how are the government’s actions so far going to establish credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir?” Kumar told Arab News. “I think this visit is more for international consumption than anything else.”

Dr. Siddiq Wahid, a Kashmiri intellectual and academic, called the visit a “clear sign” that New Delhi had no idea what to do.

“No matter how many ministers you send to Jammu and Kashmir it’s not going to alter the ground situation, it’s not going to address the issue of alienation,” he told Arab News. “What issues will they talk about with people? The government lost the people’s trust long ago.”

The Himalayan region has experienced turmoil and violence for decades. It is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, which have gone to war twice over it, and both rule parts of it. India’s portion has been plagued by separatist violence since the late 1980s.

Jammu-based Zafar Choudhary, a senior journalist and editor of The Dispatch newspaper, said Modi’s government was full of surprises. “There have never been so many surprises in Jammu and Kashmir as have come in the last two years,” he told Arab News. “There is no instance in the past when so many central ministers have visited a state in one go.”

Topics: India Kashmir Pakistan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family

Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family

  • The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family
  • The palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's royal family and they will not use their "royal highness" titles as they embark on a more independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's baby son.


"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."
The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family.
Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy this month by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.


In recent days, the queen and her family have been working out with officials how this stepping back will work in practice.
The palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.
The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said.

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth II

Related

World
Harry, Meghan under fire after royal crisis summit
World
Prince Harry’s wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

Latest updates

Dozens killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib — Saudi state TV
India sends 36 ministers to restive Kashmir on charm offensive
Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family
Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN
Lebanon security forces face off against protesters near parliament building in Beirut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.