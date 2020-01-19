You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia offers ‘full support’ to Cyprus amid Eastern Mediterranean tensions

Saudi Arabia offers ‘full support’ to Cyprus amid Eastern Mediterranean tensions

1 / 3
Saudi Arabia's King Salman meets Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, in Riyadh during his official visit to the Kingdom. (SPA)
2 / 3
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, meets his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Riyadh, during his official visit to the Kingdom. (SPA)
3 / 3
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, meets his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Riyadh, during his official visit to the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nk7tm

Updated 19 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers ‘full support’ to Cyprus amid Eastern Mediterranean tensions

  • King Salman met Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides
  • ‘The Kingdom is following with great interest the current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean’
Updated 19 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received on Sunday the Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.
They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them. They also reviewed regional and international issues of common concern.
Christodoulides also met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, in his office at the foreign ministry in Riyadh.
Prince Faisal stressed the depth of relations between the two countries, and the keenness to develop them in several fields to serve the common interests.
“The Kingdom is following with great interest the current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region, is showing its concern for security and stability there, and stresses its full support for the sovereignty of Cyprus over its territories.”
He said Saudi Arabia “calls on all parties to abide by and adhere to Security Council resolutions to resolve disputes, to avoid escalation, to respect the rules of international law and not to interfere in the internal affairs of states or attempts to impose the status quo by force, as that does not serve international peace, security and stability in this region.”
Cyprus has been angered by Turkey’s bid to drill for natural gas amid heightened tensions over energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.
On Sunday, Cyprus accused Turkey of flouting international law as in sent ships to drill inside an exploration area that’s already licensed to energy companies Eni of Italy and Total of France.

Topics: Nikos Christodoulides Prince Faisal bin Farhan Cyprus Saudi Arabia eastern Mediterranean

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman affirms Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Australia over bushfire crisis
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives foreign ambassadors to the Kingdom

Ministry of Culture launches platform for scholarship applications

Updated 19 January 2020
SPA

Ministry of Culture launches platform for scholarship applications

  • The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields
  • The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts
Updated 19 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a website for applications from students who wish to join the Culture Scholarship Program. From Sunday, applications can be made at https://engage.moc.gov.sa/scholarships on three tracks: Self-financed students, pre-accepted students and the new students. The website features the application forms, benefits and general conditions for each track, as well as a list of relevant educational institutions.
The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields from the world’s most prominent educational institutions.
The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts (drawing, sculpture, art theory, calligraphy, art history, photography and cinematography) filmmaking, literature and linguistics, archaeology, culinary arts, design, architecture and libraries and museums.
The program offers several advantages for both self-financed students and pre-accepted students. Scholarships cover all tuition fees, financial support, living expenses, health care and return flights to the scholarship’s location for both the student and their companion.
Students in these two tracks are offered guidance and assessment programs to check their academic development during the program, as well as getting support in other aspects needed for their advancement. After their graduation, students in these two tracks can also join training programs abroad for a maximum of two years.
The program offers several advantages to new students who have not yet received acceptance. The program helps them to get the qualifications they need to be accepted by universities by offering assistance in overcoming obstacles such as language proficiency and interpersonal skills.
The program supports the students by organizing training workshops to develop their talents and skills. It introduces them to specialized experts in the field related to their scholarships. The program saves students time and effort and supports them throughout the whole registration process, by helping them write their resumes and complete their portfolios professionally.
The scholarship program is an educational first in Saudi Arabia, and is part of a Ministry of Culture initiative to develop national cadres specialized in cultural and arts fields so as to develop the sector and meet the increasing requirements of the labor market.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culture Ministry

Related

Special
Business & Economy
SAGIA chief to lead delegation to WEF meeting in Davos as number of overseas firms starting business in Saudi Arabia breaks record
photos
Saudi Arabia
Continuity key for Saudi Arabia as it prepares for G20 summit: T20 chair

Latest updates

Palestinian impatience threatens Gaza cease-fire
10-year-old Bangladeshi’s communication app creates buzz
Pakistan cracks down on wheat hoarders
Dubai rents may be bottoming out as ‘green shoots’ appear
Houthi banknote ban sparks crisis in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.