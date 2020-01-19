You are here

SAMF bans Saudi rally drivers over coffee stunt

Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation said Saturday that the drivers’ behavior was unacceptable and reckless. (SPA)
Updated 20 January 2020
Arab News

  • The 7,800 kilometer journey started in Jeddah and finished in Qiddiya
JEDDAH: Two Saudi rally drivers have been banned from all local and international races for three months after a video showed them engaging in a car-based coffee stunt.
The co-driver can be seen pouring coffee from a traditional Arabic pot for the driver while they traveling from Al-Wajh to NEOM during the prestigious Dakar Rally 2020. The clip went viral on social media.
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said Saturday that the drivers’ behavior was unacceptable and reckless.
It was an insult to the reputation of Saudi Arabia and to the Saudi competitors who had been selected and invited to take part in the top-flight event, SAMF added.
The Dakar Rally ran from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17 in the Kingdom. It featured more than 500 pilots from 62 countries, including 47 who had taken on the grueling challenge at least 10 times in their careers.
The 7,800 kilometer journey started in Jeddah and finished in Qiddiya.
Carlos Sainz won the race for the third time. Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, who was competing in the race for the first time, finished 13th.
 

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches platform for scholarship applications

  • The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields
  • The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a website for applications from students who wish to join the Culture Scholarship Program. From Sunday, applications can be made at https://engage.moc.gov.sa/scholarships on three tracks: Self-financed students, pre-accepted students and the new students. The website features the application forms, benefits and general conditions for each track, as well as a list of relevant educational institutions.
The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields from the world’s most prominent educational institutions.
The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts (drawing, sculpture, art theory, calligraphy, art history, photography and cinematography) filmmaking, literature and linguistics, archaeology, culinary arts, design, architecture and libraries and museums.
The program offers several advantages for both self-financed students and pre-accepted students. Scholarships cover all tuition fees, financial support, living expenses, health care and return flights to the scholarship’s location for both the student and their companion.
Students in these two tracks are offered guidance and assessment programs to check their academic development during the program, as well as getting support in other aspects needed for their advancement. After their graduation, students in these two tracks can also join training programs abroad for a maximum of two years.
The program offers several advantages to new students who have not yet received acceptance. The program helps them to get the qualifications they need to be accepted by universities by offering assistance in overcoming obstacles such as language proficiency and interpersonal skills.
The program supports the students by organizing training workshops to develop their talents and skills. It introduces them to specialized experts in the field related to their scholarships. The program saves students time and effort and supports them throughout the whole registration process, by helping them write their resumes and complete their portfolios professionally.
The scholarship program is an educational first in Saudi Arabia, and is part of a Ministry of Culture initiative to develop national cadres specialized in cultural and arts fields so as to develop the sector and meet the increasing requirements of the labor market.

