SAMF bans Saudi rally drivers over coffee stunt

JEDDAH: Two Saudi rally drivers have been banned from all local and international races for three months after a video showed them engaging in a car-based coffee stunt.
The co-driver can be seen pouring coffee from a traditional Arabic pot for the driver while they traveling from Al-Wajh to NEOM during the prestigious Dakar Rally 2020. The clip went viral on social media.
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said Saturday that the drivers’ behavior was unacceptable and reckless.
It was an insult to the reputation of Saudi Arabia and to the Saudi competitors who had been selected and invited to take part in the top-flight event, SAMF added.
The Dakar Rally ran from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17 in the Kingdom. It featured more than 500 pilots from 62 countries, including 47 who had taken on the grueling challenge at least 10 times in their careers.
The 7,800 kilometer journey started in Jeddah and finished in Qiddiya.
Carlos Sainz won the race for the third time. Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, who was competing in the race for the first time, finished 13th.
