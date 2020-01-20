Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Somalia had invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas, after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a maritime delimitation agreement last year, according to broadcaster NTV.

“There is an offer from Somalia. They are saying: ‘There is oil in our seas. You are carrying out these operations with Libya, but you can also do them here.’ This is very important for us,” Erdogan was cited as saying by NTV. “Therefore, there will be steps that we will take in our operations there.”