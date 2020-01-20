You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 13, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3y2y

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

  • Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a maritime delimitation agreement in 2019
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Somalia had invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas, after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a maritime delimitation agreement last year, according to broadcaster NTV.

“There is an offer from Somalia. They are saying: ‘There is oil in our seas. You are carrying out these operations with Libya, but you can also do them here.’ This is very important for us,” Erdogan was cited as saying by NTV. “Therefore, there will be steps that we will take in our operations there.”

Topics: Erdogan Somalia

Related

Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers
World
Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers

  • Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli
  • Said Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far.
Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.
Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey’s efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a cease-fire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV. He added that Turkey’s presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.

Topics: Middle East President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Libya

Related

Update
Middle-East
Leaders in pledge to stay out of Libya war
Middle-East
Erdogan issues new terror warning to Europe over conflict in Libya

Latest updates

Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas
Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers
Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence
Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits
Populist party could leave Norwegian govt over Daesh woman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.