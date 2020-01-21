You are here

Russian, French presidents to attend Holocaust memorial

Both presidents will be in Israel on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 21 January 2020
Randa Takieddine

  • It is Macron’s first visit to the country since becoming president
PARIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel on Thursday, with 40 other heads of state also set to attend.

Putin will be among those to make a speech at the memorial; Polish President Andrzej Duda elected not to travel to Jerusalem because he was denied the same opportunity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose Putin for the address after relations with Poland soured over Warsaw’s decision to pass legislation sanctioning people who accuse the Polish state of crimes against humanity during the Second World War.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, arrived in Israel on Tuesday for an official trip.

It is Macron’s first visit to the country since becoming president. He will meet Netanyahu on Wednesday before talks with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, as well as the leader of the Israeli opposition, Benny Gantz.

Macron will then meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Elysee sources suggested that Macron would discuss the current situation between Israel and Palestine with Netanyahu and Abbas before attending the memorial.
 

Muslim World League chief leads delegation to Auschwitz for Holocaust memorial

  • Al-Issa and the CEO of the AJC David Harris led the tour to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial
  Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
LONDON: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) led a delegation of Muslim leaders on an interfaith visit to Auschwitz on Thursday.
The visit was part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation from the Nazis.
Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa addressed Muslim leaders and delegates from the US Jewish group the American Jewish Committee (AJC) at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland.
“To be here, among the children of Holocaust survivors and members of the Jewish and Islamic communities, is both a sacred duty and a profound honor," Al-Issa said.
“The unconscionable crimes to which we bear witness today are truly crimes against humanity. That is to say, a violation of us all, an affront to all of God’s children.”
Al-Issa and the CEO of the AJC David Harris led the tour to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial.
Harris said the visit led by Al-Issa was the “most senior Islamic leadership delegation to ever visit Auschwitz or any Nazi German death camp.”
The AJC said that Al-Issa led a delegation of 62 Muslims, including 25 prominent religious leaders, from some 28 countries during the visit.
The interfaith visit came four days before the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation by Soviet forces on Jan. 27, 1945, and as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust.
The Nazis operated extermination and concentration camps in Poland when Germany occupied the country during World War II.
Al-Issa also led prayers next to the memorial monument honouring the more than one million people - mostly European Jews -that Nazi Germany killed at Auschwitz.
The Jewish group’s delegation included children of Holocaust survivors.

