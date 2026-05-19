Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv

TOKYO/KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Pryluky, some 150 kilometers east of Kyiv, killed two people and wounded over a dozen on Tuesday, local officials said.

“At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile,” said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region. “It is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child,” he added.

Russia meanwhile has downed a drone headed for ‌Moscow, ‌city Mayor ‌Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on ⁠the Telegram messaging app ⁠on ‌Tuesday.

Emergency ‌services have ‌been deployed ‌to the area ‌where the drone has ⁠fallen, the ⁠post added.

Separately, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow on Tuesday, Governor Mikhail ‌Yevrayev ‌said on ‌the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠warning drivers to steer away from the ⁠capital ‌or use ‌alternative routes.

Russia has ‌downed ‌a number of Ukraine drones ‌heading toward Moscow, the city’s Mayor ⁠Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier in the day.