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Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv

Update Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv
Russia shot down a drone heading to the capital Moscow, the city’s mayor said on Telegram. (AP/File)
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Updated 19 May 2026 12:29
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Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv

Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv
Updated 19 May 2026 12:29
AFP Reuters
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TOKYO/KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Pryluky, some 150 kilometers east of Kyiv, killed two people and wounded over a dozen on Tuesday, local officials said.

“At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile,” said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region. “It is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child,” he added.

Russia meanwhile has downed a drone headed for ‌Moscow, ‌city Mayor ‌Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on ⁠the Telegram messaging app ⁠on ‌Tuesday.

Emergency ‌services have ‌been deployed ‌to the area ‌where the drone has ⁠fallen, the ⁠post added.

Separately, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow on Tuesday, Governor Mikhail ‌Yevrayev ‌said on ‌the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠warning drivers to steer away from the ⁠capital ‌or use ‌alternative routes.

Russia has ‌downed ‌a number of Ukraine drones ‌heading toward Moscow, the city’s Mayor ⁠Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier in the day.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates

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