Russian missile attack on Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 17: Kyiv

TOKYO/KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Pryluky, some 150 kilometers east of Kyiv, killed two people and wounded over a dozen on Tuesday, local officials said.
“At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile,” said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region. “It is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child,” he added.
Russia meanwhile has downed a drone headed for Moscow, city Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.
Emergency services have been deployed to the area where the drone has fallen, the post added.
Separately, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow on Tuesday, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on the Telegram messaging app, warning drivers to steer away from the capital or use alternative routes.
Russia has downed a number of Ukraine drones heading toward Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier in the day.