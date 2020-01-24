Two Iraqi protesters killed, 25 wounded in clashes with police

BAGHDAD: Two protesters were killed and 25 wounded on Friday in clashes with security forces in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said.
The police used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse a protest that broke out in the early evening at Baghdad’s Mohammed Al-Qassim highway, they said.
Meanwhile, a French Christian NGO announced Friday that four of its employees, three French nationals and one Iraqi, have been missing in Baghdad since Monday.
The four members of the influential SOS Chretiens d'Orient (Christians of the Middle East) charity went missing near the French embassy in the Iraqi capital, the organisation's director Benjamin Blanchard told a press conference in Paris.
No ransom demand has been received as yet and no group has claimed responsibility for their disappearance, he added.
SOS Chretiens d'Orient has been working with Christians in Iraq since 2014 when Daesh extremists overran the province of Mosul, displacing tens of thousands of minority Christians and Yazidis.
It is principally active in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil, where many Christians sought refuge.
The missing team was in Baghdad "to renew their visas and register the association with Iraqi authorities," Blanchard said, adding that they were "experienced staff members who have been working with us for years."