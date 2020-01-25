You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Madinah-based online store Fantasy

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  Fantasy's prices are affordable, with fast delivery times, making it an absolute joy to deal with when you're searching for the perfect present
My birthday fell this month and I was lucky enough to receive two adorable gift boxes — based on the beloved sitcom “Friends” and the blockbuster film franchise “Harry Potter” — from the Madinah-based online store Fantasy from a close friend.
Fantasy offers fun, quirky, pop-culture-inspired items in a box, including key chains, enamel pins, and funky pop figurines. You can customize each box with your own choice of items too, if you wish, rather than following the templates advertised by the store.
My “Harry Potter” box is decorated with a cute illustration of the young wizard, and once I’d removed the lid, I discovered various items that have shaped my childhood — a beautiful detailed map of the entire magical world, a Deathly Hallows necklace, a packet with more than 20 colorful stickers, a Snitch necklace with a built-in ticking clock, an enamel pin and a replica of Harry’s wand.
Not that it’s a competition, but the “Friends” box was filled with just as many goodies — more stickers with memorable quotes from the show, enamel pins and a fantastic T-shirt with an illustration of the six main characters from the show.
Fantasy’s prices are affordable, with fast delivery times, making it an absolute joy to deal with when you’re searching for the perfect present.

