What We Are Buying Today: MZN Bodycare

Dhahran-based MZN Bodycare started a few years ago, as the trend towards a healthier and more environment-friendly lifestyle developed, leading consumers to seek out more-natural, organic products.

MZN products were only available at private parties at first. Guest would be given product demonstrations. The brand then moved on to bigger platforms — markets and fairs, for example. Its products are now available at Whites Pharmacies and the Homegrown Market on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah.

MZN offers a full range of body-care products, including body butters, oils, scrubs, soaps, mists, facemasks and lip balms. For those who like their soaps and scrubs scent-free, MZN has an unscented range of most products, but you’d be missing out on the great smells they have, including musk, lavender, and vanilla.

My personal favorites are the products that contain the pink musk scent, especially the Pink Musk Body Butter.