What We Are Buying Today: MZN Bodycare

Updated 17 January 2020
Kawthar Al-Huseini

Dhahran-based MZN Bodycare started a few years ago, as the trend towards a healthier and more environment-friendly lifestyle developed, leading consumers to seek out more-natural, organic products.

MZN products were only available at private parties at first. Guest would be given product demonstrations. The brand then moved on to bigger platforms — markets and fairs, for example. Its products are now available at Whites Pharmacies and the Homegrown Market on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah.

MZN offers a full range of body-care products, including body butters, oils, scrubs, soaps, mists, facemasks and lip balms. For those who like their soaps and scrubs scent-free, MZN has an unscented range of most products, but you’d be missing out on the great smells they have, including musk, lavender, and vanilla.

My personal favorites are the products that contain the pink musk scent, especially the Pink Musk Body Butter.

What We Are Reading Today: Race of Aces by John R. Bruning

Updated 16 January 2020
Arab News

This is the astonishing untold story of the Second World War airmen who risked it all in the deadly race to become the greatest American fighter pilot, according to critics.

John R. Bruning’s story focuses on Richard Bong, Tommy McGuire, Neel Kearby, Charles MacDonald, and Gerald Johnson, who through training, became the deadliest aces during the Pacific War. 

Race of Aces “is an educational, powerful, and intense read, with a behind-the-scenes look at the Southwest Pacific Theater of Operations in the Second World War,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It added: “In the early years of the war, air forces from the US, Australia, and Japan engaged in an unrelenting struggle for superiority in the skies over New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Allied forces were operating under primitive conditions in a largely unknown and noxious physical environment.”

Bruning “explores the technology and tactics, the multi-dimensional battlefield, and the leadership, living conditions, medical challenges, and morale of the combatants,” said the review.

