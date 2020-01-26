You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian singer Faia Younan to perform with John Legend in Dubai

Syrian singer Faia Younan to perform with John Legend in Dubai

Syrian singer Faia Younan is set to perform alongside US superstar John Legend at his concert in Dubai. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3z73

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian singer Faia Younan to perform with John Legend in Dubai

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Syrian singer Faia Younan is set to perform alongside US superstar John Legend at his concert in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Jan. 31.

“Friends in Dubai and UAE, I cannot wait until we meet and sing together,” the crooner wrote on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with her 1.1 million followers.

The 27-year-old, who now splits her time between Lebanon and Sweden, first rose to fame after her single “To Our Countries” became a viral sensation. She went on to release her debut single “Ohebbou Yadayka” and feature on electro-pop group Gorillaz’s 2016 album “Humanz.”

Meanwhile, Legend is to perform in the UAE as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival’s closing celebrations.

The 41-year-old artist will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for what will be his second appearance in the city.

Legend headlined the 16th Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in 2018, playing alongside singing star Ricky Martin and British pop band Duran Duran.

The start of Dubai Shopping Festival was marked with two outdoor concerts in Burj Park, which saw performances from British crooners Liam Payne and Jorja Smith, Algerian musician Cheb Khaled and Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi.

Topics: Faia Younan John Legend

Priyanka Chopra cuts a sleek figure in Nicolas Jebran

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wearing Nicolas Jebran at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash. AFP
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra cuts a sleek figure in Nicolas Jebran

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up to the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash wearing an Arab design
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In recent years, the celebrations that precede the Grammys have proven to be just as glamorous, star-studded and highly-anticipated as the annual awards show itself.  

You don’t have to look further than the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, which took place on Jan. 25 in Beverly Hills. Each year before the hotly-anticipated awards ceremony, the elegant bash brings together the who’s who of Hollywood wearing their glittering best, and this week’s gala was no different.

Everyone from Diddy, who was the recipient of the Industry Icons Award at the music executive’s legendary pre-awards gala this year, to Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell, who were both dressed to the nines, were all in attendance.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who chose to don an ensemble from an Arab designer for the occasion, also turned up for the event.

The “Quantico” actress was a sight to behold in a satin bronze creation from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2019 offering. The backless, sleeveless look included a halter-neck secured at the nape of the neck, long train and thigh-high slit. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of matching Stuart Weitzman pointed-toe pumps and Bulgari jewels.

The “Quantico” actress was a sight to behold in a satin bronze creation from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2019 offering. AFP

As for her hair and makeup, Chopra kept it classic with smoked-out eyes and nude lips courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips and tousled, texturized locks.

The glamorous look served as a warm-up act for the 62nd edition of the annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The 37-year-old actress will be in attendance to support her husband of two-years, popstar Nick Jonas, who, in addition to performing at the awards ceremony alongside his brothers, is also up for the Best Pop Duo award for “Sucker.”

Arab designers also found a fan in American singer Jessie J, who showed up to the bash with her on-again partner Channing Tatum wearing a black, heavily-embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown.   

 Meanwhile, also in attendance at the star-studded bash was Cardi B and her rapper husband Offset, singers Janet Jackson and Hailee Steinfeld, part-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid and Best Album nominee Lana del Rey.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nicolas Jebran

Latest updates

Syrian singer Faia Younan to perform with John Legend in Dubai
Priyanka Chopra cuts a sleek figure in Nicolas Jebran
‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war
China bans wild animal trade until viral outbreak eases
Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.