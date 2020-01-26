Syrian singer Faia Younan to perform with John Legend in Dubai

DUBAI: Syrian singer Faia Younan is set to perform alongside US superstar John Legend at his concert in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Jan. 31.

“Friends in Dubai and UAE, I cannot wait until we meet and sing together,” the crooner wrote on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with her 1.1 million followers.

The 27-year-old, who now splits her time between Lebanon and Sweden, first rose to fame after her single “To Our Countries” became a viral sensation. She went on to release her debut single “Ohebbou Yadayka” and feature on electro-pop group Gorillaz’s 2016 album “Humanz.”

Meanwhile, Legend is to perform in the UAE as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival’s closing celebrations.

The 41-year-old artist will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for what will be his second appearance in the city.

Legend headlined the 16th Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in 2018, playing alongside singing star Ricky Martin and British pop band Duran Duran.

The start of Dubai Shopping Festival was marked with two outdoor concerts in Burj Park, which saw performances from British crooners Liam Payne and Jorja Smith, Algerian musician Cheb Khaled and Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi.