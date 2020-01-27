Egypt court backs niqab ban on Cairo University staff

You are here

Cairo University is one of Egypt’s oldest higher education institutions. (Courtesy: Al-Masry El-Youm)
  • The ban on the niqab has often sparked fierce debate on religious freedoms
  • The ban was introduced in 2015 by a previous head of Cairo University, two years after the 2013 military ouster of Mursi
CAIRO: A top Egyptian court has ruled in favor of banning female academic staff at Cairo University from wearing the Muslim face veil, known as the niqab, lawyer Ahmed Mahran said Monday.
The decision taken by the Supreme Administrative Court last week rejected appeals against a 2016 lower court verdict banning the niqab on grounds that it impeded interaction between students and teachers.
The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face except for the eyes, has often sparked fierce debate on religious freedoms.
“The ruling is final and not subject to appeal,” said Mahran, who represented 80 women in challenging the 2016 ruling.
Most Muslim women in Egypt wear the headscarf, or hijab, which covers the hair but not the face. The niqab is largely worn by women of ultra-conservative backgrounds.
The ban was introduced in 2015 by a previous head of Cairo University, two years after the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Muhammad Mursi.
Mahran said the decision was issued for “political reasons” at the time.
“But it never came into effect. I do not expect it to be applied now,” he added.
Cairo University is one of Egypt’s oldest higher education institutions.
Its current head, Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, quoted by local media, said his institution respected decisions taken by the judiciary but did not specify if the ban would be enforced.

Topics: Egypt Cairo University niqab Ban

Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

Updated 27 January 2020
AFP

Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

  • Suspects accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media
  • Death toll from Friday’s quake had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors
Updated 27 January 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for “provocative” social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said Monday.
The death toll from Friday’s quake in Elazig province had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors amid the rubble.
The Ankara prosecutor’s office is checking 50 individuals on suspicion of “spreading fear and panic” and “insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish republic and the state institutions,” the Hurriyet daily said.
The suspects are accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media.
Turkish authorities were winding up their rescue efforts on Monday.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that 24,000 tents had been provided, 1,000 container shelters were being built, and funds released to repair damaged buildings.
Thirty-five of the victims died in Elazig and four in the neighboring province of Malatya, officials said.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 86 injured were still being treated in hospitals — 18 of them in intensive care units.

Topics: Turkey

